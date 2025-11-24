Black Friday travel tech deals - these 10 items will make your journey stress-free, now at a bargain price

Black Friday week has begun, and I've been scouring the internet for top travel deals that are actually worth your time and money - this curated roundup features products I personally rely on every time I travel.

My goal with this guide is simple: to help you travel smarter. Here you'll find essentials that genuinely make trips smoother, more comfortable, and completely hassle-free.

You’ll find backpacks and organizers to keep your tech and documents perfectly sorted, comfort-boosting essentials like eye massagers and noise-cancelling AirPods for long-haul flights, and practical lifesavers such as eSIMs and portable chargers so you never end up scrambling for Wi-Fi or power at the airport.

These are items that remove stress from your journey, letting you focus on the part that matters, i.e, enjoying your trip!

Black Friday travel tech deals

Save 20% ($14) Bange Business smart backpack waterproof: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This smart backpack is designed with three spacious compartments to keep all your essentials organized. The front pocket is perfect for smaller items, while the middle section offers enough room for clothing or bulkier accessories. The dedicated laptop compartment fits a 15.6-inch laptop and a 9.7-inch iPad. It also features breathable, anti-sweat shoulder straps, a built-in charging port, and a waterproof exterior. You’ll also find a luggage strap for easy travel and an anti-theft pocket to keep valuables secure. Available in multiple colors.

Save 34% ($34.02) Apple Air Tag: was $99 now $64.98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Apple Air Tags are one of my most trusted travel tech essentials. They’re a game-changer if you fly often, giving you peace of mind by allowing you to track your suitcase, backpack, or wallet at all times. This deal includes a pack of four. Setup takes just one tap, and you can monitor everything easily through the Find My app.

Save 10% Read more Read less ▼ Exclusive: Get 500 MB for free and 10% off on Ubigi plans eSIMs are a great travel hack and can be purchased in advance and installed later. Ubigi offers network coverage in more than 200 countries, providing a wide range of data plans tailored for every destination. Options range from 500MB to unlimited data, with flexible durations including one-day, monthly, and annual plans. Use code TECHRADAR at checkout.

Save 42% ($37.65) Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager with Remote: was $89.99 now $52.34 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This eye massager offers both heat and cooling modes, all easily controlled with a remote. It’s great for migraines, eye strain, and dry eyes, especially during long flights. The built-in motor mimics the sensation of a real massage, and you can switch modes via touch or the remote. It also blocks out light and features built-in Bluetooth so you can listen to music while you relax.

Note: Not suitable for individuals with recent eye operations, retinal conditions, cataracts, or glaucoma.

Save 44% ($79.01) Apple AirPods 4: was $179 now $99.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Noise cancellation is essential when you’re flying, and if you’re a nervous flyer, it can make a huge difference. The AirPods 4 offer active noise cancellation along with voice isolation, making calls crystal clear even in loud environments. Battery life is solid too; you can get up to 4 hours of listening time with noise cancellation on, plus an additional 20 hours from the charging case.

Save 37% ($11) Charmast Portable charger: was $29.99 now $18.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This portable charger comes with four built-in cables—three outputs and one input, making it compatible with iPhone, iPad, Samsung, USB-C devices, tablets, and Micro-USB gadgets. You can charge up to six devices at once, and its 10,000mAh battery provides reliable power on the go. It’s lightweight, travel-friendly, and available in multiple colors.

Save 22% ($35) Amazon Kindle paperwhite 16GB: was $159.99 now $124.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is Amazon’s latest Kindle, featuring a 7" glare-free display and an impressive battery life that lasts up to 12 weeks on a single charge. Its ultra-thin design makes it perfect for travel, and you can switch the screen light from white to amber for comfortable reading anywhere. It’s fully waterproof and offers access to over 15 million titles, with the option to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited. Available in three colors.

Save 40% ($5.19) Travel inspira Luggage scale: was $12.99 now $7.80 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is a simple but brilliant travel hack: a portable luggage scale makes it easy to check your bag’s weight on the go, so you can avoid surprise fees at the airport. It comes with a battery included and has a 10lb/50kg weight capacity. The auto-off feature helps preserve battery life, and it’s available in multiple colors.

Save 15% ($7.50) WaterH Smart water bottle: was $49.99 now $42.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This Smart water bottle from WaterH is a sleek, BPA-free stainless steel tracker that takes care of reminding you to drink. Inside, a smart sensor syncs with the WaterH app, helping you set goals and monitor your daily water intake. The LED ring on the lid lights up as you sip, and the triple-wall insulation keeps your drinks hot or cold for hours. Option to choose between 24 ounces and 32 ounces, and comes in different colors.