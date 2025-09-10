Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-orders have been live for a while now, but what you might not know is that several retailers across the US and UK are offering their own exclusive free gifts with secured copies.

Examples include a set of Pokémon-themed pins at Walmart and a tote bag at GameStop in the US. Over in the UK, ShopTo is offering a free sticker set, while Nintendo's online store has maybe my favorite: figurines and a set of pins.

Let's just get right into it; I've sourced the very best Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-order listings from US and UK retailers below. And remember, if you're still in need of a Nintendo Switch 2 console, Pokémon Legends Z-A console bundles are very much still available to pre-order at select outlets.

Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-orders in the US

Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $69.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is the first US retailer on our list to offer an additional free item with your pre-order. In this case, it's a unique 'gamer mat' featuring the map of its setting of Lumiose City. Hey, if you prefer playing your Switch 2 at a desk with a monitor, this might just be the one to go for. The standard Nintendo Switch version of the game is also eligible for the mat with pre-orders. Link to that right here: Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at Best Buy

Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $69.99 at GameStop GameStop has a rather snazzy free gift in the form of a tote bag. The retailer is doing a midnight launch for Pokémon Legends Z-A, so be sure to bring your receipt in-store if you pre-order online to secure your physical copy in person along with the free gift. As with the Switch 2 Edition, Switch 1 buyers will also be eligible to receive the tote bag. Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at GameStop

Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-orders in the UK

