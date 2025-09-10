Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-orders have been live for a while now, but what you might not know is that several retailers across the US and UK are offering their own exclusive free gifts with secured copies.
Examples include a set of Pokémon-themed pins at Walmart and a tote bag at GameStop in the US. Over in the UK, ShopTo is offering a free sticker set, while Nintendo's online store has maybe my favorite: figurines and a set of pins.
Let's just get right into it; I've sourced the very best Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-order listings from US and UK retailers below. And remember, if you're still in need of a Nintendo Switch 2 console, Pokémon Legends Z-A console bundles are very much still available to pre-order at select outlets.
Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-orders in the US
Amazon is kind of the Gastly at the feast here, offering no pre-order incentives besides the game itself. If you're a Prime member, though, you do at least benefit from free shipping, and you should receive the game on launch day.
Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at Amazon
Best Buy is the first US retailer on our list to offer an additional free item with your pre-order. In this case, it's a unique 'gamer mat' featuring the map of its setting of Lumiose City. Hey, if you prefer playing your Switch 2 at a desk with a monitor, this might just be the one to go for.
The standard Nintendo Switch version of the game is also eligible for the mat with pre-orders. Link to that right here:
Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at Best Buy
GameStop has a rather snazzy free gift in the form of a tote bag. The retailer is doing a midnight launch for Pokémon Legends Z-A, so be sure to bring your receipt in-store if you pre-order online to secure your physical copy in person along with the free gift.
As with the Switch 2 Edition, Switch 1 buyers will also be eligible to receive the tote bag.
Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at GameStop
Walmart's free gift might be the best of the bunch, featuring a set of exclusive pins of the game's starter 'mons and game logo.
And yes, the Switch 1 version of the game also comes with the pins when you pre-order.
Nintendo Switch: $59.88 at Walmart
No freebie at Target, unfortunately, but it's potentially a retailer worth considering should the game sell out at other big box outlets.
Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at Target
Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-orders in the UK
No free gift here at Amazon UK, either. But if you're not fussed about that, Amazon's lower rate for the game is certainly enticing.
Nintendo Switch: £42.99 at Amazon
ShopTo's impressive pre-order price is one thing, but you can also nab a free sticker set featuring some Mega Evolved Pokémon.
Nintendo Switch: £42.85 at ShopTo
I've saved what I think is the best for last here. My Nintendo Store is offering the Switch 2 version at retail price, but it comes with a couple of Charizard figures and a set of pins.
Nintendo Switch: £56.99 at My Nintendo Store
Another giftless one worth mentioning in the UK is Argos. £54.99 isn't quite as impressive as Amazon's rate above, but still a solid fiver off retail price.
Nintendo Switch: £47.99 at Argos
You might also like...
- I played Pokémon Legends Z-A at Gamescom 2025, and its semi-real-time battle system is giving vintage Final Fantasy
- Turok: Origins nails the series’ prehistoric sci-fi setting, but you’ll definitely want a couple of friends to get the most out of it
- Best of Gamescom Awards 2025 – our 11 favorite games and products from this year’s show
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.