Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimensions launches on December 10

The DLC will offer new story content and new Mega-Evolved Pokémon to discover, including Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur

The level 100 cap is also being raised

The Pokémon Company has announced the release date for the first expansion for Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Revealed during a new trailer today, the Mega Dimensions downloadable content (DLC) will launch on December 10 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

In Mega Dimensions, players will discover brand new Mega-Evolved Pokémon, Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur, as well as meet Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y.

New story content will also find players encountering a new trainer named Ansha and her Pokémon Hoopa, and with their help, they'll uncover the mystery behind strange distortions around Lumiose city.

For the first time in the Pokémon series' history, Legends: Z-A will see its level 100 cap be raised. From the trailer, it looks like players will be able to earn up to at least level 164.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension | See the Latest Trailer! - YouTube Watch On

"Spatial distortions have suddenly appeared throughout Lumiose City! These distortions appear to connect to a mysterious space, but the true nature of this strange phenomenon is unknown. It’s up to you and your friends in Team MZ to investigate," the description reads.

Ahead of the DLC's release, players can claim a Diancite in the base game on November 6, which unlocks an opportunity to encounter and catch the Jewel Pokémon Diancie through an extra side mission titled 'Shine Bright like a Gemstone'.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Once Trainers have claimed their Diancite via Mystery Gift, they can visit the Looker Bureau, where Mimi the Espurr—Emma’s partner Pokémon—will take a special interest in the Mega Stone, setting an extra side mission in motion," The Pokémon Company explained.

"Completing this mission allows players to add Diancie to their team, then use the Diancite stone to Mega Evolve it into Mega Diancie, unveiling its radiant Mega Evolution in battle."

In TechRadar Gaming's Pokémon Legends: Z-A review, writer Hamish Hector called the game "a mega evolution for the franchise".

The game officially sold 5.8 million copies in its first week, including digital copies, and its launch sales in the US were reportedly the biggest for a new title since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released in 2023.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.