<a id="elk-fc1cc12c-d2ed-47f6-bb37-aeb549eab79c"></a><h2 id="happy-the-super-mario-galaxy-movie-trailer-launch-day-everyone-2">Happy 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer' launch day, everyone!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="0c333bb0-b49a-4e78-ae32-00bcab344c3d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="VR4mDzdXHwwpLXUNLJkABc" name="Super Mario Bros Movie Mario Peach Toad.jpg" alt="Mario, Peach, and Toad look out onto the horizon in The Super Mario Bros. Movie" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/VR4mDzdXHwwpLXUNLJkABc.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="caption-text">It's almost time to be reunited with Mario, Peach, Toad, and countless other Nintendo characters </span><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Nintendo)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="55c932ef-87b0-4aec-b575-ca94a82482fa">Hello and welcome to our live blog for <em>The Super Mario Galaxy Movie</em>'s official trailer reveal!</p><p>I'm Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter here at TechRadar, and I'll be here for the next few hours as we count down towards the release of the highly anticipated film's trailer unveiling.</p><p>So, grab yourself a power-up, put your feet up, and follow along with me as we prepare for the teaser's arrival. Yahoo!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>