Star Wars Outlaws will feature choices that impact your reputation in the underworld

Ubisoft Massive has confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws will feature a choices and consequence system that will determine the player's reputation within the underworld.

Speaking in a recent interview with GamesRadar+ , creative director Julian Gerighty touched on the game's reputation system. This is a central feature of the game, playing a major role in how playable protagonist and scoundrel Kay Vess is regarded among the many crime syndicates that they will encounter throughout the adventure.

"As a scoundrel you live and die by your reputation, meaning that Kay will have to navigate the underworld and its various crime syndicates, making choices that will impact her reputation, her experience, and her support throughout the game," Gerighty said.

Additionally, the reputation system will have a deeper impact as you progress. For example, the creative director explained that a good reputation could lead to "some of the most lucrative opportunities" but if a player has a bad one, Kay Vess will be "facing a syndicate's wrath as they hunt her down."

Every location that the player visits across the galaxy - such as Tatooine and Toshara - will also be "crucial" to Kay's story. Gerighty explained that the development team thought about their individual "themes and gameplay opportunities they presented" and ensured each had their own underworld on offer.

Star Wars Outlaws is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC but doesn't yet have a solid release date. Earlier this year, it was suggested that the game would have a "late 2024" launch window before Ubisoft reaffirmed that this is still a more general and open 2024 release window target .

