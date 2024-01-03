Star Wars Outlaws 'late' 2024 release window was an error, Ubisoft states

Yesterday (January 2), it temporarily appeared that Star Wars Outlaws ’ vague 2024 release had been narrowed down with an all-new launch window. However, Ubisoft has now stated that this was an error, and the old, incorrect information has already been removed.

In case you missed it, a Disney Parks blog post published yesterday initially said that Star Wars Outlaws was slated for a “late” 2024 release, which was news to everyone. Looking at the same post now, this has now been altered to say that it’s “set to release in 2024.”

Furthermore, in a statement sent to PC Gamer , a Ubisoft spokesperson said that the release timing of the game is unchanged and that the information in the blog post was just a mistake. As such, we’re back to square one, but with the game still planned to launch this year, hopefully, fans will hear more about it soon.

Star Wars Outlaws stars scoundrel Kay Vess in an open-world adventure set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. By her side are her companions, the fluffy, axolotl-like creature, Nix, and a rather swanky, trenchcoat-wearing droid, ND-5. It’s certainly a game to keep an eye on if you’re a fan of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its 2023 sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , or simply if you want to have fun blasting around space. No judgement here if so.

For now, we’ll just have to watch this space for an accurate release window for Star Wars Outlaws, but it’s set to arrive on PC, Xbox Series X |S, and PlayStation 5 at some point in the future.