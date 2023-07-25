Star Wars Outlaws is introducing new worlds, but it can't escape this old one

In a brand new video, Ubisoft has offered a range of new details surrounding Star Wars: Outlaws, the upcoming open-world game set in the iconic Star Wars universe. One location, in particular, is going to catch the eyes of many a fan: Tatooine.

The video offers a five-minute behind-the-scenes look at the development process, including concept art, new screenshots, and the occasional snippet of game footage. However, along with the addition of new locations and characters, we do get confirmation of a return trip to the world of Tatooine.

For the uninitiated, Tatooine is a key location in the Star Wars universe and is the birthplace of Anakin Skywalker. It's also where we meet Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope, and it features in an arc of the hit drama The Mandalorian. Tatooine has also appeared in a myriad of Star Wars video games, including MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic and EA's Star Wars Battlefront 2. Suffice it to say, Tatooine has been done many, many times in many different mediums.

That said, there's plenty of novelty to look forward to in the upcoming game, too. "When you play Star Wars Outlaws, you get a chance to discover what the underworld is like and live through those experiences," said one developer. The video also discusses how the developers used the Lucasfilm archives to bring the setting alive in a "new but very genuine way."

"It's not just about recreating Tatooine as you know it," said Benedikt Podlesnigg, Star Wars Outlaws' art and world director. "Going back to the classic sources of spaghetti westerns, we tried to recreate an authentic mood and feel as we build new points of interest to follow the already established history."

This means that, with any luck, we'll be in for a fresh look at Tatooine, moving beyond established locations to new and interesting settings. Given that Tatooine is, ultimately, a vehicle for the aforementioned spaghetti western tropes, it's entirely possible that Ubisoft will be able to inject new life into the planet, perhaps taking a leaf out of Red Dead Redemption 2's book.

Star Wars Outlaws is slated for release in 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

