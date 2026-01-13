Rainbow Six Siege grand finals attendees have spotted a poster for The Division Definitive Edition

The potential re-release could be fully revealed this weekend (January 16-18)

2026 is the 10th anniversary of the multiplayer game

It looks like Tom Clancy's The Division could be getting a definitive edition in the not-too-distant future.

Spotted by Eurogamer, there's been some noise coming from Rainbow Six Siege's APAC Cup grand finals taking place in Japan. Some social media users, including Domen Gaming on X / Twitter, have spotted a poster at the event for Tom Clancy's The Division Definitive Edition, complete with new key art.

Additionally (and take this with a pinch of salt as nothing official has been confirmed), user Kami states that Ubisoft will host a "10th anniversary commemorative premiere" for the game this weekend. That would be sometime between January 16-18.

It's not an outlandish claim. The Division will indeed be a decade old this year, specifically on March 7 (hey, maybe they should do a Honkai: Star Rail crossover). So it's certainly possible that Ubisoft would want to get a Definitive Edition on fans' radars now.

Analysis: but why?

Personally, I'm not convinced the game needs a Definitive Edition, exactly. The Division actually did receive a current-gen console update just last month ('twas the season, I suppose).

That said, I'm not wholly opposed to it. The Division features one of my favorite renditions of New York in any video game. Pushing past the slightly generic cover shooter gameplay, Ubisoft did a superb job creating an eerie, derelict, snow-covered city that's drenched in atmosphere. I much prefer it to the sun-soaked Washington D.C. of The Division 2.

I suppose there's also a chance that a potential Definitive Edition could also make its way to Nintendo Switch 2. Ubisoft has been no stranger to the platform, bringing shockingly excellent ports of Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws. But let's see what transpires this weekend, if anything.

