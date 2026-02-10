Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has announced that a "large-scale" expansion is in the works

The producer compared it to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

New details will be revealed this summer

Capcom has confirmed that a "large-scale" expansion is in development for Monster Hunter Wilds.

As part of its first anniversary celebration, Capcom released a new video today detailing Monster Hunter Wilds' next patch, which "marks the end of major content updates" and is set to arrive on February 18.

At the end of the video, Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto went on to discuss the future of the open-world role-playing game (RPG), teasing what sounds like the biggest update yet.

"We are currently at work on a large scale expansion similar to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for Monster Hunter Wilds," said Tsujimoto.

"We plan to share more information with you this summer, so please look forward to it."

Could this mean the introduction of a brand new region? New and returning monsters from the series? New armor and weapon sets? How about a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement to go alongside it? We'll have to wait and see.

For now, fans can look forward to Arch-tempered Arkveld, 10-star Arch-Tempered monsters, a new side mission, events quests, and more.

There'll also be a special Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection collaboration that will arrive ahead of the game, which launches on March 13.

