Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, October 5 (game #847).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #848) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FILM

HAYSTACK

THREAD

PEA

TURNTABLE

TRENCH

CAMEL

HAIKU

YEOMAN

PREAMP

ТАРЕ

DUFFLE

SPEAKER

WIRE

HELONIUM

AMP

NYT Connections today (game #848) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Required for vinyl pleasure

Required for vinyl pleasure GREEN: Types of an outdoor garment

Types of an outdoor garment BLUE: Wind them up

Wind them up PURPLE: Sound like a greeting

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #848) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A RECORD PLAYER SETUP

GREEN: KINDS OF COATS

BLUE: THINGS THAT COME ON SPOOLS

PURPLE: STARTING WITH HOMOPHONES OF GREETINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #848) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #848, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A RECORD PLAYER SETUP AMP, PREAMP, SPEAKER, TURNTABLE

AMP, PREAMP, SPEAKER, TURNTABLE GREEN: KINDS OF COATS CAMEL, DUFFLE, PEA, TRENCH

CAMEL, DUFFLE, PEA, TRENCH BLUE: THINGS THAT COME ON SPOOLS FILM, TAPE, THREAD, WIRE

FILM, TAPE, THREAD, WIRE PURPLE: STARTING WITH HOMOPHONES OF GREETINGS HAIKU, HAYSTACK, HELONIUM, YEOMAN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A nice way to start the week, with a challenging – but not too challenging – Connections game.

I got PARTS OF A RECORD PLAYER first, although I was surprised this was the yellow as we are talking about a technology that although revived is still quite niche. It was also the only group that had the most crossovers, with both TAPE and WIRE possible inclusions.

I was a long way from getting STARTING WITH HOMOPHONES. In fact I was so far out that I thought they could all be wrestling nicknames.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, October 5, game #847)

YELLOW: USED TO GROW A HOUSEPLANT POT, SEED, SOIL, WATER

POT, SEED, SOIL, WATER GREEN: FLABBERGAST FLOOR, ROCK, SHAKE, SHOCK

FLOOR, ROCK, SHAKE, SHOCK BLUE: MADONNA SONGS CHERISH, FROZEN, HOLIDAY, MUSIC

CHERISH, FROZEN, HOLIDAY, MUSIC PURPLE: ____CAR BUMPER, CLOWN, GETAWAY, SPORTS