A rumored PS5 Slim Digital Edition revision could be on the horizon

It will reportedly reduce storage capacity from 1TB to 825GB

Potential reasons could include the avoidance of another price increase

The PlayStation 5 Slim is reportedly receiving another new revision, and if real, it could significantly undermine one of the console's most notable improvements over the base 2020 model.

French outlet Dealabs is reporting that the next PS5 Slim Digital Edition revision, labeled 'Chassis E', may have reduced storage capacity compared to the version that we have now. Additionally, its price point is reported to remain the same, at least for European markets where the console is currently priced at €499.

Dealabs claims that storage capacity will be reduced to 825GB (down from 1TB) for this new revision. However, it also states that the change will only affect the PS5 Slim Digital Edition; the model that includes the disc drives seems like it'll be unaffected and retain that flat 1TB of space.

For now, it's important to note that the change only seems apparent on the European model, with Dealabs stating an '825GB' label is visible on the packaging. Similar PS5 Slim Digital Edition console revisions for the US and UK markets have as of yet not been sighted.

If these reports are true, then it completely erases one of the original PS5 Slim's major selling points. It launched originally in 2023 with a clean 1TB of storage space, up from the 2020 model's 825GB.

With its price point otherwise remaining the same in Europe, it's speculated that a reduction in storage capacity could be a means for Sony to avoid yet another price increase for the console.

It goes without saying you should take this information with a pinch of salt for now, before Sony officially confirms anything. But Dealabs has been a reliable source of console information in the past, so odds are the information could well be legitimate.

So, if you were planning on picking up a PS5 Slim Digital Edition in the near future, you may wish to act now, just in case this reported storage reduction is enacted worldwide.