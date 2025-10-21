New details on a potential Resident Evil 0 remake have emerged

The game is under the working name of 'Project Chamber'

Supposedly, it's targeted for a 2028 release window

New details on a potential remake of Resident Evil 0 have surfaced, with the project seemingly carrying the working title of 'Project Chamber'.

As reported by MP1st, sources close to the outlet have revealed details on the potential remake's casting, expanded story, and release window. The name 'Project Chamber' is also likely derived from Resident Evil 0 protagonist Rebecca Chambers, with events set just before her arrival at the original Resident Evil's Spencer Mansion.

According to MP1st, the name 'Project Chamber' first appeared on the resume of actor Jon McLaren, though it seems to have since been removed. So definitely take this bit of info with a pinch of salt. McLaren's most notable video game role was that of Star-Lord in Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy, though he also provided some voice work for Far Cry 5.

The Resident Evil 0 remake's motion capture is reportedly being handled at Beyond Capture Studios. That's the same company that Capcom worked with on mocap for other RE Engine titles, including Street Fighter 6 and the Resident Evil 4 remake. McLaren's potential role isn't known as of yet, but the most likely candidate would be Billy Coen, Resident Evil 0's joint protagonist.

Not much is known about the potential remake's refurbished plot. But MP1st mentions that some new characters will be introduced. Resident Evil 0 begins on a train that's crashed due to the zombie outbreak. In the remake, one new character will be the train's conductor, according to the outlet. It sounds like they won't have a particularly significant role, but it's noted that they will, at one point, lock Rebecca in a room filled with zombies in order to make their own escape.

Finally, according to insider DuskGolem on X / Twitter, the Resident Evil 0 remake is seemingly aiming for a 2028 release. Quite a ways away, then, but we could see another remake before then in the form of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. DuskGolem mentions that this remake is targeting a Q1 2027 release, so about a year after next year's Resident Evil Requiem.

