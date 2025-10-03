Hackers claim to have hit third-part provider for Boeing, Samsung and more

J GROUP claims to have stolen 11GB of sensitive data from DCS

Cybernews reviewed sample files but couldn’t confirm their authenticity

DCS has not confirmed or denied the alleged ransomware breach

A company building dimensional engineering software for giants such as Siemens and Samsung has allegedly suffered a ransomware attack which saw it lose plenty of sensitive customer data.

A ransomware group calling itself J GROUP recently added Dimensional Control Systems (DCS) to its data leak site.

JGROUP claims to have stolen 11GB of company data, including sensitive internal documents such as proprietary software architecture and documentation, configuration files for integrations with CAE, HPC, and PLM systems, client-side metadata defining business objects, user permissions, and audit trails, sensitive legal documents, and internal procedures for backups, technical support, and security.

DCS is a Michigan-based company specializing in quality and dimensional engineering software for manufacturing industries. Its flagship product, 3DCS Variation Analyst, helps manufacturers simulate and analyze dimensional variation in assemblies before production begins.

Its clients working in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical device sectors, and include the likes of industry giants such as Boeing, Volkswagen, Siemens, and Samsung.

To prove its claims, J GROUP released a .txt file and a compressed folder with samples. Security researchers from Cybernews investigated the samples, and while they determined the documents do contain people’s names and some expense reports, they did not confirm, nor deny, the authenticity of the files.

The researchers also stressed that on many occasions, cybercriminals recycle files stolen in previous attacks, to try and monetize them again.

At the moment, DCS is keeping quiet. There is no official confirmation, or denial, of the attack. We have reached out to the company and will update the article if we hear back. If these files were indeed stolen, the implications could be serious, and include intellectual property risk, supply chain compromise, client data exposure, as well as legal and regulatory fallout, or operational disruption.

The breach could undermine DCS’s technical integrity, client trust, and regulatory standing.

