Nintendo has officially confirmed the next Nintendo Direct presentation

It's around an hour long and focuses on upcoming Switch and Switch 2 releases

Tune in on September 12 to catch it live

Nintendo has confirmed that its next (and long-rumored) Nintendo Direct presentation will be taking place this week.

The showcase will be watchable live on September 12 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST, and you can catch it on Nintendo's regional YouTube channels.

"Join us on Sept 12 at 6am PT for a Nintendo Direct!" reads the YouTube video description. "Tune in for roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games."

What's especially notable here is the length of the upcoming Nintendo Direct. While the initial Switch 2 Direct back in April also lasted an hour, 'big' Directs like this one typically come in at around 40-45 minutes. This hopefully means Nintendo and its third-party partners have plenty to show on Friday.

As for what makes the cut, we can never be absolutely certain, but we can make some educated guesses. A release date trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond seems like it would be a lock given its planned 2025 launch. And it's a similar story for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

Updates and downloadable content (DLC) for titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza could realistically be on the cards, too. Meanwhile, it's been a good few years since the last mainline Fire Emblem and Xenoblade Chronicles titles. I've definitely got my tin foil hat on there, but I'd love to see what's next for both franchises here.

While more glimpses at Kirby Air Riders and The Duskbloods also seem like safe bets, let's not forget that Nintendo also has at least two high-profile games planned for the original Nintendo Switch in 2026; those being Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Rhythm Heaven Groove.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors