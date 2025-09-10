Xbox will broadcast a stream during Tokyo Game Show

It takes place on September 25

A new Forza Horizon game set in Japan might be revealed

Xbox has revealed that it will broadcast a stream at Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2025.

The event takes place at 7pm JST (that's 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST) on September 25 and will features games from Xbox teams in addition to "updates" from partners. It will be streamed via YouTube and Twitch.

"We know players around the world delight in Japan-inspired content and games developed in Asia," reads a recent Xbox Wire post. "We can’t wait to connect with players across the globe to show off the incredible talent and creativity behind upcoming games coming to Xbox."

TGS attendees will also be able to try out some games and hardware on the show floor, including a demo of Ninja Gaiden 4 and hands-on time with the upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Ally X handhelds.

Forza races to Japan?

(Image credit: Microsoft Studios)

The games that will be featured in the broadcast is anybody's guess, though I'm personally betting on the appearance of a new Forza Horizon game.

The last instalment, Forza Horizon 5, released all the way back in 2021, so it's about time that we starting hearing word of a sequel.

All the latest rumors also suggest that the next entry will be set in Japan, so a TGS announcement would make a lot of sense.

Some developers from Playground Games were even spotted digitally scanning Japanese Kei cars earlier this year, presumably for the next Horizon game which gives us a pretty good idea of its setting.

We'll just have to wait and see whether this is indeed the case and I would recommend that fans of the best racing games consider tuning in to the stream so that they don't miss any potential reveals.