Kirby Air Riders Direct start time – everything you need to know in the build-up to Direct #2

Kirby Air Riders is set to get a second Direct showcase later today (October 23, 2025), and even though we're less than a month away from the launch of the new racing game, there's still plenty to learn about what kind of experience it'll be.

We'll be covering the Kirby Air Riders Direct live as it happens, providing info that you need to know in the build-up, before switching to live impressions once the Direct begins.

There's plenty of hype surrounding Kirby Air Riders, especially given that it's one of the last Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives we'll see before the year is over. From what we've seen so far, Kirby Air Riders is a very unique kind of racing game, able to distinguish itself from Nintendo Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World in a number of ways. While we enjoyed the new Mario Kart, we're hoping that Kirby Air Riders has the stuff to rank above it in our best Nintendo Switch 2 games list.

Here's our live coverage of the Kirby Air Riders Direct. We'll offer key info on the game in the build-up to the show, and then provide moment-to-moment analysis while it's airing. For now, here's the start time and what we expect to see during Direct #2.

Kirby Air Riders Direct start time

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Kirby Air Riders Direct #2 starts on October 23, 2025 at the times below:

East Coast (United States): 9AM ET

9AM ET West Coast (United States): 6AM PT

6AM PT United Kingdom: 2PM BST

2PM BST Central Europe: 3PM CEST

3PM CEST Australia (Sydney): 11PM AEST

11PM AEST Japan (Tokyo): 10PM JST

This Direct event is expected to last one hour. This matches with the first Kirby Air Riders Direct, which aired on August 19, 2025, and lasted an hour and twenty minutes. You can watch this Direct below:

Kirby Air Riders Direct – 19/08/2025 - YouTube Watch On

Where to watch the Kirby Air Riders Direct on October 23

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can watch The Kirby Air Riders Direct #2 over on the official Nintendo YouTube channels. We've embedded a link below:

Kirby Air Riders Direct #2 10.23.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Make sure to arrive at the times detailed previously in this article, as there will likely be a short countdown before the show starts. From there, expect a full presentation from director Masahiro Sakurai, lasting 60 minutes in total.

Kirby Air Riders Direct 2 predictions

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Kirby Air Riders already received a hefty breakdown in a Direct showcase back in August, revealing vehicles, maps, and game modes. As such, there's a big ol' question mark as to what could possibly fill a second Direct presentation, but we still have a few predictions.

The end of the first Direct showed a cloaked racer speeding across a barren wasteland. I'm hoping this is a tease at possible story content. Given that we've only seen multiplayer gameplay, it could be that Mr. Sakurai has indeed planned some sort of story mode for Kirby Air Riders. Whether this is a fully-fledged campaign or something similar to the modes present in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remains to be seen.

Given how other Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives have been updated post-launch, I'd also predict a look at DLC or even just a tease of what comes after the game is out. I'd love to see new characters and modes added, though Kirby Air Riders certainly looks to be a complete launch package from what we've seen so far.