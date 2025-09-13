Rakeydo has no prior products, raising concerns about project execution credibility

A mechanical keyboard with an integrated mini PC has quickly gained attention on Kickstarter, reaching its financing target in just seven hours.

The project, called the "All-in-One Keyboard PC" by its developer Rakeydo, presents a new approach to desktop computing.

It combines a mechanical keyboard and a compact computer in a single unit, aiming to provide workstation-level performance in a fraction of the space.

Rapid funding sparks interest

However, despite the early enthusiasm, potential buyers may need to weigh the risks and practicalities before committing funds to a $500 crowdfunding campaign.

Rakeydo’s device integrates an Intel N150 processor inside a 66-key mechanical keyboard.

The keyboard uses responsive red switches, RGB backlighting with nine lighting effects, and comes in a black-and-pink color scheme.

Its storage options range from 512GB to 2TB, with all models offering 16GB of RAM and Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.

The unit also supports multiple ports, including USB, HDMI, full-function Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack, enabling connections to monitors, TVs, projectors, or peripherals without adapters.

Its laptop-grade motherboard and dual copper heat pipes are designed for quiet cooling under heavy workloads.

By integrating a mini PC into a keyboard, Rakeydo positions the device as both a portable business PC and a mobile workstation.

According to the campaign, connecting the keyboard to a monitor or TV instantly creates a complete desktop environment.

The company claims the product suits tasks like coding, office work, light graphic design, or even VR applications.

Such promises place it in competition with compact systems like the Raspberry Pi 400 or the Orange Pi 800, while also recalling all-in-one computers like the Commodore 64.

While the specifications and versatility may appeal to enthusiasts, Rakeydo’s lack of a proven track record raises concerns.

The company has not completed any previous projects or released other products. While I would like to take the risk, the choice of an Intel N150 processor also limits its appeal.

Kickstarter campaigns often involve unpredictable delays or design compromises, and there is no guarantee this keyboard-PC hybrid will deliver desktop-class performance equal to its claims.

At the time of writing, the Kickstarter had already attracted 38 backers, raising $14,928, which is 746.4% of its $2,000 goal.

