Big power, small price - save 32% on the Kamrui Hyper H1 mini PC with our exclusive code

Despite being tiny, it is really powerful. The Kamrui Hyper H1 combines the practicality of a small factor with powerful hardware that can easily replace your home or office PC - and right now it's discounted from $500 down to $342 at Amazon when you use the exclusive TechRadar code ZGZJB4BL

The cool design might attract envious looks from standard desktop PCs, but best of all, you can easily tuck it underneath your monitor, thanks to its 12.9 x 12.9 cm length and width. If you would like to mount it, you can do so via a VESA mount (all screws needed come packaged).

There are a total of three configuration options for the mini PC, all featuring the powerful Ryzen 7 series processors. The entry model comes with a 5700U, while the mid and upper range models feature the 6800U processor with either 16 or 32GB of RAM to suit your needs.

This Kamrui mini PC comes loaded with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD in the most powerful model, making it a powerhouse for home and business computing in a small form. Unless you’re a content creator who needs high-end GPUs, you will be hard-pressed to find an app that this mini PC won't run smoothly.

For those with a multiple monitor set-up, the machine can handle up to triple 4K displays. Port selection here includes USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort 2.0. Continuing with connectivity, you also get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an additional m.2 SSD slot if you need to expand the storage.

Built for the office and home office, use the TechRadar Pro promo code ZGZJB4BL on the following link to grab the mini PC at a discount.