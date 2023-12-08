God of War Ragnarök free DLC releasing next week

Surprise! Free DLC for God of War Ragnarök has been announced during The Game Awards. Simply titled Valhalla, it’ll be available to download on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles from next week.

Specifically, it’ll be available from December 12, at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm GMT, which is 4am AEDT on December 13. The trailer has shown off Kratos walloping a whole bunch of enemies, but the story is said to be “deeply personal and reflective” too. You can take a look at the trailer below.

“Embark with Kratos to Valhalla on a deeply personal and reflective journey towards a future he never thought possible,” the trailer’s description reads on YouTube. “Master challenges of mind and body on an unraveling adventure that blends the beloved combat from God of War Ragnarök with brand new elements inspired by the roguelite genre.”

The PlayStation Blog sheds more information, claiming that a defeat in Valhalla will see Kratos waking up outside of the doors to Valhalla ready to give things another go.

"During each attempt, you will learn and adapt to the challenges Valhalla has to offer. The more you overcome, the more resources you’ll gain that can be put towards permanent upgrades that affect both Kratos and even Valhalla itself." says the blog.

It's not the only PlayStation exclusive to get a roguelike mode, The Last of Us 2 Remastered is coming with its own roguelike-inspired mode, too.

God of War Ragnarök was a big winner at 2022's The Game Awards, snagging wins for Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance (for Christopher Judge), Best Action / Adventure and Innovation in Accessibility. But really, gamers won because of Christopher Judge's speech.