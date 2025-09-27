Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, September 27 (game #839).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #840) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TRIDENT

BUFFALO

WORM

LIGHTNING

BOLT

TROJAN HORSE

EXTRA

HORSESHOE

AEGIS

FLEUR-DE-LIS

BACKDOOR

SHIELD

ORBIT

GUARD

ICE BREAKERS

VIRUS

PROTECTION

NYT Connections today (game #840) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Give security

Give security GREEN: A bug in the system

A bug in the system BLUE: Something to chew on

Something to chew on PURPLE: Football badges

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #840) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BACKING

GREEN: MALICIOUS SOFTWARE

BLUE: GUM BRANDS

PURPLE: N.F.L. TEAM LOGOS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #840) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #840, are…

YELLOW: BACKING AEGIS, GUARD, PROTECTION, SHIELD

AEGIS, GUARD, PROTECTION, SHIELD GREEN: MALICIOUS SOFTWARE BACKDOOR, TROJAN HORSE, VIRUS, WORM

BACKDOOR, TROJAN HORSE, VIRUS, WORM BLUE: GUM BRANDS EXTRA, ICE BREAKERS, ORBIT, TRIDENT

EXTRA, ICE BREAKERS, ORBIT, TRIDENT PURPLE: N.F.L. TEAM LOGOS BUFFALO, FLEUR-DE-LIS, HORSESHOE, LIGHTNING BOLT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

After teasing us with some easy games, this one was an absolute streak killer.

My first mistake was connecting all the words that I thought had some connection to mythology – TRIDENT, TROJAN HORSE, LIGHTNING BOLT and AEGIS.

Next, I tried a group all of which I believed were about stopping something and foolishly had PROTECTION, SHIELD, GUARD and HORSESHOE (I was thinking about all the upturned horse shoes you sometimes see in bars or people’s houses, all intended to provide luck and, as a byproduct, prevention from harm).

After getting “one away”, I remembered that AEGIS had something to do with shields and after getting it right was shocked to discover that this was just the yellow group.

With 12 tiles left I was in the dark and made up a random foursome before a shuffle helped me see MALICIOUS SOFTWARE. It was all too little too late and I floundered trying to pick out another group.

After seeing today’s answers I’m sure I wasn’t the only non-American player to suffer from a lack of knowledge of gum brands and NFL logos.

