Sennheiser launches AirPods-like open earbuds, and if they're as good as the rest of its Accentum headphones, they'll be a bargain
Lightweight, open earbuds with an attractively low price
- Sennheiser Accentum Open have an open-ear design
- 28 hours of battery life in total
- €89.90 (about £100 / £78 / AU$161)
Sennheiser has announced a new set of earbuds in its Accentum range of great mid-range headphones: the Sennheiser Accentum Open.
As the name suggests they have an open-style design so you're not putting a tip into your ear and cutting yourself off from the world around you – and they come with good battery life and an impressively low price tag.
This particular design are just like AirPods 4, in that they sit right outside the ear canal (and have stems, like AirPods) – they're not like the earclip or around-ear sports designs you get from some of the best open earbuds.
They look like they'll undercut the AirPods on price, though, with a costing around $100 / £78 / AU$161 based on their European launch price.
Sennheiser Accentum Open: key features and pricing
Sennheiser says that the Accentum Open have been calibrated to offer "a rich and detailed sound", and they have been designed to deliver environmental awareness without compromising the quality of that sound.
Battery life is a promised 28 hours including the charging case, and those 28 hours should be comfortable: the Accentum Open are lightweight with a slim stem so they shouldn't feel too weighty in your ears.
The earbuds have multipoint Bluetooth, and there are touch controls built in for easy audio navigation and adjustment.
In our Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review, we found that the sound lacked a little energy, but that they were good overall. Perhaps the 11mm drivers and different acoustic design here will deliver something closer to the awesome value of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones.
The Accentum Open have only been announced in Europe so far, with a price tag of €89.90. As I mentioned above, that's roughly $100 / £78 / AU$161 – we'll update this story with official pricing elsewhere once Sennheiser reveals it.
