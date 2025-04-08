Denon's AirPods-like new earbuds range beats Apple with next-gen Bluetooth audio and a tempting low price

News
By published

Open-ear and noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

Denon AH-C840NCW true wireless earbuds in white, in their charging case on a green fabric and wooden surface
Denon's new AH-C840NCW true wireless earbuds with hybrid ANC (Image credit: Denon)
  • New Denon buds have 12mm drivers and a choice of open or ANC models
  • Denon AH-C500W open earbuds are £99 / $99 (about AU$208)
  • Denon AH-C840NCW ANC earbuds are £159 / $159 (about AU$334)

Denon has announced two pairs of true wireless earbuds; one with an open-ear design for environmental awareness, and one with hybrid active noise cancellation and transparency modes.

The new Denon AH-C500W and Denon AH-C840NCW earbuds come with Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast and multi-point pairing, and they're both rated IPX4 for water resistance. Both offer strong battery life and feature Denon's 'FreeEdge' 12mm drivers.

These should be very impressive earbuds: we've previously reviewed the AH-C830NCW from 2022 and we really loved the sound quality. Our only major gripe was the "unremarkable" noise cancellation of those ANC buds, and Denon's had three years to work on that to rival the best noise cancelling earbuds.

Denon AH-C500W open earbuds in white on a pink and grey surface

The AH-C500W earbuds have an open design so you can hear the world around you (Image credit: Denon)

Choose your fit

The open earbuds are the Denon AH-C500W, and they promise up to 24 hours of listening time from a single charge with a fast charge adding an extra hour of playback in just 10 minutes. The drivers are 12mm and there are dual microphones in each bud for clear calls.

They're open-ear in the same sense as the AirPods 4 are – they sit just outside the ear canal, with no tip inserted inside (unlike many of the best open earbuds that leave a bigger gap between your ear and the speaker). And then the ANC buds, the AH-C840NCW, are like the AirPods Pro 2 (and most of the best earbuds) in that they're a similar design but with the in-ear isolating tips.

The ANC buds, the AH-C840NCW, use their charging case to deliver battery life of 35 total hours, and they charge faster than their siblings: the extra hour of playback takes just five minutes from flat. There are three eartip sizes included.

The pair have similar designs to the AirPods models referenced above, but have two tempting elements that make them a great alternative. The first is more likely useful for Android users, and it's Bluetooth LE Audio support, which is capable of higher quality and better stability than regular Bluetooth (though support is still thin on the ground). Bluetooth Auracast support is also nice as a future-proofed option.

The other element is the price. The AH-C500W are £99 / $99 (about AU$208) and the AH-C840NCW are £159 / $159 (about AU$334). These are the kinds of prices that AirPods fall to when they hit record-low prices, so by having these as a starting price, Denon has a nice edge. Both sets of buds will be available to buy from 15 April 2025.

You might also like

See more Earbuds and Airpods News
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about earbuds airpods
Campfire Audio Axion earphones

One of the most elite audiophile earbuds makers has a smart new USB-C Hi-Res pair for a much more realistic price
Beats Studio Buds Plus in Transparent with pink background and lowest price text

Our best-rated Beats earbuds just dropped back to a record-low price
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be the second-priciest S25 model, if this leak is accurate

See more latest
Most Popular
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be the second-priciest S25 model, if this leak is accurate
iPhone 15
iPhone panic-buying hits Apple Stores, but tariff impacts may not be as bad as feared
Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage.
The news that the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con don't have Hall effect thumbsticks has left me wondering what the point was
Audio-Technica ATH-R30x headphones
Audio-Technica's new cheap headphones look like the audio bargain of the century
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser seemingly reveals the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour price
Robin image created using ChatGPT
ChatGPT free users, look away now! OpenAI is testing watermarks on image generation that could render the feature redundant unless you pay
Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
Sketchy iOS 19 leak suggests your iPhone could soon look a lot more like Android
Google Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watch can now alert you to scam calls in real time
A woman sitting outside in a public space and using a laptop while seated at one of the tables
Windows 11 users are getting fixes for some longstanding bugs in 24H2 today, including the cure for a seriously annoying File Explorer glitch
The Razer Blade 16 photographed for TechRadar on a white surface with plants in the background.
Nvidia RTX 5050 and 5060 leaks suggest these mobile GPUs could be pepping up budget gaming laptops soon