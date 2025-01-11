(Image credit: Future) The TechRadar team was on the ground at CES 2025: you can check out our main CES 2025 news hub for the highlights or catch up with every CES 2025 story. We saw everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays, to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok and WhatsApp for all the highlights from the CES show floor!

Part of the appeal of the CES show every year is that we get to see some pretty unusual and out-of-the-box products, alongside the regular slew of TVs, laptops, speakers, and standard electronics. And CES 2025 certainly didn't disappoint when it came to launches and unveilings that were a little out of the ordinary.

Here, we've collected together the most eyebrow-raising sights we came across on the CES 2025 floor in Las Vegas. We've got cute little robots, weird-looking face masks, systems to project makeup on to your face, and more besides.

While you might not want to get in line to buy all (or any) of these various products, they're definitely worth a look if you're interested in tech. They also all provide evidence that tech companies are still capable of innovating and surprising us, even if the best iPhones have looked very much the same for the past decide or so.

1. Mirumi robot

Here's looking at you (Image credit: Yukai Engineering)

Tiny robots are nothing new to us here at at TechRadar, but you don't often see cuddly ones designed to latch on to your bag, which is what we have with the Mirumi robot from Yukai Engineering. It might just be the strangest thing we saw at CES 2025, even though it's been a particularly strong weird tech field this year.

The robot has just one party trick really, which is to steal glances at passing people, thanks to the motion sensors built inside it. The idea is – we think – that it's a bit like having a little toddler or a pet to carry around with you, something that's a curious companion rather than anything that offers any functionality.

2. Electric Salt Spoon

Too much salt is bad for you, if you didn't know, but the taste and tang that salt adds to food makes it hard to cut down on it or do without it entirely. Enter the Electric Salt Spoon: a device currently only on sale in Japan, which has a clever way of making your food taste saltier without any extra condiments.

What it does is group together the sodium ions in whatever you're eating, so they're more concentrated on the spoon. That makes the food taste saltier, even if there's no extra salt on it – and while we haven't been able to test out the smart piece of cutlery for ourselves, we're definitely impressed by the idea.

3. Willo AutoFlo Plus

Anything that encourages kids to brush their teeth more often and for longer has to be good, and that's what the Willo AutoFlo Plus has been made to do: it automates as much of the tooth-brushing process as possible, piping through the toothpaste and adding some movement to help get teeth clean and shiny.

The device even takes care of the rinsing for you, so that's something else you don't have to worry about, while the accompanying app keeps track of teeth-brushing habits. Pricing starts at $249 (about £200 / AU$400), and you get a choice of brush sizes and toothpaste flavors when you place your order.

4. Wonder Blocks and Petal

Bug watchers can take their hobby to a whole new level with the Wonder Blocks and the Petal camera. It's a high-tech system that attracts bugs, butterflies and bees, and lets you monitor them from an app on your phone – there's even built-in AI that'll identify the small creatures you're looking at on the units.

It's a modular system, so you can combine blocks and cameras as you need to fit whatever space you've got (and you can of course add on your own foliage and other extras). The Petal camera, which looks like a flower, has a solar panel attached too, which cuts down on the number of recharges required.

5. Kosé Mixed Reality Makeup

Imagine being able to see how your makeup might look before you actually apply it: that's the promise of a new Mixed Reality Makeup system from Kosé, which uses high-speed projection mapping to paint your face virtually, and lets you try out a whole host of styles to see which ones you like the look of most.

The tech is doing more than just projecting an image – it's actually looking at and measuring the contours of the face it's working with in real time, to create a realistic effect with no actual makeup required. For now, it's not available outside of Japan, but we're hoping it comes to international markets before too long.

6. Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask

A fashionable look (Image credit: Nanoleaf)

This isn't a gadget you'd really want to wear out in public, but the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask can apparently do wonders for your complexion. As you might have figured out by the name and the image above, it uses light (both red and near-infrared) to rejuvenate your skin and treat a variety of conditions.

There are actually seven different skin conditions the mask is designed to tackle, and you can switch between them as needed – the device has FDA regulatory approval in the US, adding credibility to its claims around skin healing and wellness. It'll cost you $149.99 in the US – that's about £120 / AU$240, though at the moment we don't have any official word on global pricing and availability.

7. Nékojita FuFu

Keep your drinks and food cool (Image credit: Yukai Engineering)

From the same Yukai Engineering company that brought us the Mirumi robot (see above), we have the Nékojita FuFu. This little bot is designed to sit at the side of your cup, bowl, or plate, and then gently blow on whatever you're drinking and eating, so it cools down more quickly to let you comfortably consume it.

There's a little bit more tech involved here than you might imagine, including seven different blowing modes that are cycled through at random (to make the bot seem a little more natural and spontaneous). Like the look of it? There's going to be a crowdfunding campaign to make this little robot an actual product.