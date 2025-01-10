I tried a portable Bluetooth speaker that splits into two, and it might be genius

100-plus-year-old audio and telecoms brand Stormberg-Carlson re-emerged during the early 2000s for Latin American markets. Now, the audio device maker is looking to make a splash on an international scale thanks to several lines of various headphones, earbuds, portable speakers and loud speakers. Many of them come in highly stylized colors that might remind many of a unique take on tie-dye.

There were also handful of pill shaped speakers on display. One of the most unique audio devices was the Twin 2 which sets itself apart through its ability to be split into two separate speakers, as well as used as one speaker.

Available in two sizes, the Twin 2 feels like a cutting-edge portable speaker that blends form and function, based on our first hands-on with the product. The stand-out two-in-one design enables the speaker to split into two separate wireless speakers. These attach and disconnect through a magnetic system, and are able to be separated to about 20 feet apart.

(Image credit: Future)

Watching one of StormBerg’s representative easily snap the speaker back and forth into one unit seemed unreal until I tried it myself. The magnets are strong enough to keep the unit together but not enough to make pulling them a part an issue. It just felt right when I held it in my hands. Like many of the best Bluetooth speakers, there’s also a handy strap on the red side for even more portability.

During my time with the speaker, audio quality was fairly impressive from the single unit, thanks to 20 watts or power and dual 2.25-inch woofers. Though the CES convention floor didn’t allow us to hear much audio nuance in terms of overall sound quality, it was fairly easy to hear both deep bass and stereo sound potential with the speaker separated.

Volume levels were also great considering the sound condition of the area. One of the cooler touches is that each of the speakers’ volume can be adjusted independently as well, in case you're sitting closer to one than the other.

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to battery life, StormBerg is promising an estimated 10 hours of battery life on a single charge through USB-C, which is on the low side.

The Twin 2 can connect to devices through Bluetooth for wireless, or wired via 3.5mm auxiliary input. For the bigger size of it, there is a red and blue colorway, while the smaller one I tried is split between two different shades of blue.

The Stormberg Twin 2 impressed me with its cool design and impressive sound quality. Having a versatile two-in-one capability worked incredibly well during our short time with the speaker. If StormBerg is looking to regain ground in the crowded portable speaker market internationally, the Twin 2 may be its best shot when released later this year.

