Gemini's new Google Calendar tool might finally help me get through the pain of organizing my meetings

Trying to find the best time for a meeting could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new Gemini feature coming to Google Calendar.

Now, when you create a new event in Google Workspace's calendar app, Gemini can offer "suggested times" based around the participant's availabilty.

It will offer up a number of suggestions based around everyone's working hours and potential conflicts, and then you can review and pick the best slot for everyone.

"Users have a new way to get suggested times when creating a meeting in Calendar," a Google Workspace update blog announcing the launch noted. "Gemini in Google Calendar helps you identify the best times to meet for all attendees if you have access to their calendar."

If multiple attendees decline an invite to a meeting, the tool also looks to make it easier to reschedule your meeting, offering a banner with a time when everyone is available, letting you quickly update the invite.

The feature is rolling out now, but will initially only be available for Google Business, Enterprise, and AI Pro for Education users.

The news comes just a few months after Gmail launched a similar ‘Help Me Schedule’ feature aimed at also helping users find meeting times that work for everyone.

The feature will be available as a button within the email toolbar - once you click it, Gemini will automatically suggest available slots based on your Google Calendar, along with the email’s context.

Within meetings, Gemini can generate answers based on meeting captions and other Google Workspace resources with ‘Ask Gemini in Meet’ bolstering out the enterprise AI tools Google offers.

