Google Workspace customers will now see conversation history in the Gemini side panel, allowing them to pick up where they left off or revisit previous chats without having to re-explain context.

The update, which is in the process of rolling out, will only bring conversation history after it's been installed – Gemini won't be able to retrospectively fill in missing conversations.

"History will only begin to populate once the feature is live for a specific user; conversations held prior to the rollout will not be saved," Google wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

History will be app-specific, so conversations within Docs chats stay in Docs, and so on, making it easier to keep organized across Google's online office software. Google also stressed that conversations are private to the individual, even within shared files.

As for administrators, IT teams now get access to more deletion controls. Manual deletion is on by default, where users can delete individual chats, but admins can also turn this off to prevent manual deletion for data retention policy compliance. Admins can also choose various auto-deletion frequencies.

The changes are being rolled out to Business Starter/Standard/Plus, Enterprise Starter/Standard/Plus, Frontline Plus, Education Plus, Teaching & Learning, AI Pro for Eduction and AI Pro/Ultra accounts.

Gemini Alpha program members are already starting to get the changes, with Rapid and Scheduled Release domains getting the updates towards the end of March.

And as for the organizational use of Gemini, Google has also provided companies with new Admin Console reporting for monitoring AI use. "Admins can use this information to make decisions on AI enablement, adoption, and productivity for their organizations," Google wrote in a separate blog post.

