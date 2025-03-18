Zoom launches AI Companion 2.0 with a major agent focus

Zoom’s AI agents are coming to Meetings, Team Chat, Docs and more

More than 45 “innovations” have been made to boost productivity

New features will be rolling out over the coming weeks

Zoom has announced the next step in its agentic AI strategy with a range of new skills, agents and models coming to Zoom Workplace and Zoom Business Services.

The company said the new releases will help its users get on with being more productive and strengthening their relationships with customers with the help of more autonomous AI tools.

With the bold claim that over 45 new innovations have made it to Zoom’s portfolio, its agentic AI will cover apps like Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Docs and Zoom Contact Center.

Zoom AI Companion gets an agentic boost

The platform’s AI Companion, which gets a 2.0 version launch, will continue to serve as the vehicle for Zoom to implement agentic AI across its portfolio, just with helpful enhancements like reasoning and memory for decision-making, problem solving and learning.

Zoom CPO Smita Hashim summarized: “AI Companion is evolving from a personal assistant to being truly agentic.”

Besides the usual task action and orchestration functionalities of agentic AI, Zoom will also help workers manage their calendars and generate content.

Later this spring, users will also be able to create and deploy customizable virtual agents for more contextual customer conversations, but they’ll also be able to take action. Third-party agents such as the ServiceNow Now Assist agent and custom agents are also set to be supported “soon.”

Agentic AI promises major boosts for things like detecting action items in meeting summaries with Zoom Tasks and extracting tasks from calls using the Zoom for Microsoft Teams app. Coming later in May, we’re also promised agentic AI for creating meeting agendas and also real-time summarization of meetings and phone calls.

It’s not just worker productivity that’s set for improvements, though, because AI Companion for Workspace Reservation will recommend which days employees should go to the office based on scheduled meetings and teammates’ scheduled in-office days, with the agentic portion of Zoom’s AI proactively booking desks or Zoom Rooms.

“We’re delivering value for our customers through AI agents and agentic skills that solve real customer problems, helping them connect, collaborate, and get more done, all within the Zoom platform our users trust and love,” Hashim added.