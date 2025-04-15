The Switch-compatible version of the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 can be pre-ordered now in the US

It's available at Amazon for $69.99

In the UK, just the Windows and Android-compatible model is available

Looking to buy a new controller in anticipation for the release of the Nintendo Switch 2? You may want to check out the 8BitDo Ultimate 2, which has just had its pre-orders go live at Amazon US.

US shoppers can pre-order the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 for $69.99 at Amazon, and the controller is due to ship between April 21 - 28 depending on your location and delivery options.

Pre-orders have also been available in the UK for a while; here, you can place an order down for an impressively affordable £49.99 at Amazon.

That's a good deal cheaper than its US counterpart. In the UK, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is slated to release on April 25. However, it's worth noting that this model is specifically the Windows and Android-compatible model. No Switch version in this region as of yet.

Pre-order the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 controller

8BitDo Ultimate 2: $69.99 at Amazon The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is worth considering especially if the lack of Hall effect sticks on the Switch 2 Pro Controller is a factor of disappointment for you. By all accounts, this looks to be an improved version of the Ultimate, which is currently sits atop our best Nintendo Switch controllers guide. UK pre-order price: Amazon - £49.99

While I've yet to personally test and review the 8BitDo Ultimate 2, it does seem like a straight upgrade over the original 8BitDo Ultimate which still sits as our 'best overall' entry in our best Nintendo Switch controllers buying guide.

According to the manufacturer, the Ultimate 2 boasts TMR thumbsticks which are essentially a Hall effect variant that offers even greater precision and longevity. We've also seen TMR sticks employed in the GameSir Tarantula Pro to great effect.

If you've already managed to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, then I highly recommend checking out the 8BitDo Ultimate 2. While I thought the Switch 2 Pro Controller was a marked upgrade in my recent hands-on impressions, the Ultimate 2 is slightly cheaper ($69.99 as opposed to $74.99) and is confirmed to have drift-resistant sticks.

And of course, if you're sticking with the original Nintendo Switch, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 will be compatible with it as well as PCs and Android devices.