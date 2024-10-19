Crazy or wicked? Someone stuck half a touchscreen monitor on a mechanical keyboard and added a M.2 SSD slot, four USB ports, two speakers and one microSD card reader

The Maxfree K3 is a compact 82-key mechanical keyboard (83 keys for the UK version) with a intriguing twist - it has a integrated 13-inch touch screen attached.

The IPS display offers a 1920x720P resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, up to 300 nits brightness, and 60% NTSC color gamut, plus it has 10-point touch capability.

The device measures 1.08 x 0.97 x 0.13 inches and weighs 4.67 lbs. Although it might not be the most attractive product, it has practical benefits, and the touch screen allows for quick interactions. The screen can be adjusted to sit at a right angle to the keyboard or lie flat for a more comfortable viewing position.

A choice of ports

The K3's mechanical keyboard sports RGB backlighting and supports 20 different lighting effects. It uses PBT keycaps, known for their durability and resistance to wear, with hot-swappable Gateron Yellow switches which deliver a smooth 50g actuation force.

The device includes two USB 3.0 ports, one Type-C, a PD interface, and an SD card reader. It also features a built-in M.2 slot compatible with 2280, 2260, and 2242 sized SSDs for additional storage. A pair of stereo speakers is built into the design, and the volume can be controlled using the media knob located at the top right side of the keyboard.

The Maxfree K3 is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Android devices and comes bundled with several accessories: a Type-C to Type-C cable, a Type-A to Type-C cable, and a Type-C to Type-A/HDMI splitter cable. It also includes a storage bag, a disassembly piece, a keycap puller, a power adapter, and three silicone clasps for cable management.

Originally priced at $599, it’s currently available for $219.99, with an additional 5% discount available through a promotional offer.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors