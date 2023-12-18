This gorgeous RGB backlit mechanical keyboard comes with an adjustable 13-inch touchscreen, SD card slot, SSD enclosure, and stereo speakers – and it's currently available at 38% off its usual price

Kwumsy has launched a new model of its keyboard and display combo device, the Kwumsy K3, which combines an 82-key mechanical keyboard with a 13-inch touchscreen display.

As you can tell from its name, the Kwumsy K3 Touch-Expanding Screen Keyboard is the third-generation model, and one of the significant upgrades in this iteration is the ability to tilt the screen upward, adjusting the viewing angle between 0 and 90 degrees, which means it can sit at a right angle to the keyboard or lie flat.

The 13-inch LCD touchscreen has a 1920 x 720 resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and up to 300 nits brightness. It supports 10-point multitouch input.

Fully customizable

The Kwumsy K3 includes two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, and an M.2 2280 slot, so users can add an SSD to the device. A pair of stereo speakers is also incorporated into the design.

The keyboard itself is equipped with RGB backlighting and supports 20 different lighting effects. RGB light strips are also present along the sides of the device. There are hot-swappable Gateron yellow switches, and 18MM cherry keycaps.

The Kwumsy K3 package also includes a USB-C power adapter and several adapter cables, such as USB-C to HDMI, USB-C to USB-C, and USB-A to USB-C.

As you might expect, the Kwumsy K3 is rather large - measuring 330 x 295 x 39mm.

The keyboard is usually priced at $599, but it’s currently on sale for $360 through the Kwumsy website. In addition, if you use the code MC15, you can get an additional 15% off, bringing the price down to $313.65. Free shipping is included.

(Image credit: Kwumsy)