The best Presidents' Day TV sales: TV deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon

Presidents' Day sales are officially underway, and we've rounded up the best TV deals from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. The Presidents' Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to score massive savings on last year's best-selling sets from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.
Our top Presidents' Day deal picks include everything from a small-screen 43-inch TV to a massive 75-inch set, at a range of prices with features such as OLED and voice control. We've also picked a standout model for our Presidents' Day TV deal of the week. Today's bargain is this massive 75-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $629.99 (was $999.99) at Best Buy.
Shop our full list of the best Presidents' Day TV deals below, and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with all the best bargains throughout the holiday weekend event.
Presidents' Day TV sales: quick links
- Best Buy - smart TVs as low as $99.99
- Amazon - giant savings on premium OLED and QLED TVs
- Walmart - cheap TV deals starting at $199.99
- Samsung - save up to $1,000 on 4K QLED TVs
Presidents' Day TV deal of the week
Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$999.99 $629.99 at Best Buy
Save $370 - Our Presidents' Day TV deal of the week is this 75-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $629.99. This massive set delivers bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and comes with a handy voice remote and the Google Assistant.
View Deal
Presidents' Day TV deals:
32-49 inch
Westinghouse 43-inch 4K UHD Roku TV:
$299.99 $189.99 at Best Buy
Save $110 - A fantastic Presidents' Day deal from Best Buy, you can get this Westinghouse set on sale for just $189.99. This smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy access to all the top streaming channels.
View Deal
Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV:
$299.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - A great 4K budget option, Amazon has this Insignia 43-inch smart TV on sale for just $249.99. This Presidents' Day deal comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote.
View Deal
Hisense 43-inch H55 Series Smart HD TV:
$269.99 $229.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has this Hisense 43-inch HD smart TV on sale for only $229.99. The smart TV has the Google Assistant and Chromecast built in and includes a handy voice remote.
View Deal
TCL 43-inch 4K Roku Smart TV:
$429.99 $258 at Walmart
Save $172- Walmart has this 43-inch TV from TCL on sale right now, with a decent $172 saving. This TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and with Roku TV built in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options.
View Deal
50-59 inch
Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$499.99 $260 at Walmart
Save $240 - A fantastic Presidents' Day TV deal, you can score a nearly 50% discount on this Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.
View Deal
Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV:
$349.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - If you're looking for a mid-size TV, this Insignia 50-inch set is a great option and priced at just $299.99. The 4K TV allows you to stream high-definition content, and you can control your TV using just your voice with the handy Alexa voice remote.
View Deal
Westinghouse 58-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV:
$449.99 $329.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 - An incredible price for a 58-inch 4K TV, Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has the Westinghouse set on sale for just $329.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in for easy streaming and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.
View Deal
TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - One of our favorite TV deals this week, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $350 at Best Buy. The smart TV delivers a stunning Ultra HD picture quality and comes with the Google Assistant, Chromecast, and a handy voice remote.
View Deal
LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$599.95 $396.99 at Walmart
Save $202 - Get the 2020 LG 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $396.99 at Walmart. The feature-packed smart TV comes with ThinQ AI technology and the Google Assistant so you can use your TV as your smart home hub.
View Deal
Samsung 55-inch QLED Q60T Series 4K Smart TV:
$749.99 $697.99 at Amazon
Save $52 - Get the Samsung 55-inch QLED TV on sale for $697.99 at Amazon. This QLED Presidents' Day TV deal delivers a cinema-like picture thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, which brings more than a billion colors to life.
View Deal
60-75 inch
Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV:
$549.99 $449.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - Get the 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99 at Amazon. This smart set comes with the Fire TV experience and a voice remote with Alexa so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.
View Deal
VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$758 $588 at Walmart
Save $170 - One of our favorite Presidents' Day deals, Walmart has this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $588. This Vizio set features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.
View Deal
Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$999.99 $629.99 at Best Buy
Save $370 - Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale includes this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $649.99. This massive set delivers bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and comes with a handy voice remote and the Google Assistant.
View Deal
LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD TV:
$999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy
Save $300 - Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has this LG 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $699.99. You'll get a stunning 65-inch NanoCell 4K display that delivers life-like images with bold, bright colors and sharp contrats.
View Deal
Vizio 65-inch OLED TV:
$1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy
Save $500 - This OLED TV has a massive $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.
View Deal
