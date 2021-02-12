The best Presidents' Day TV sales: TV deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon

Presidents' Day sales are officially underway, and we've rounded up the best TV deals from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. The Presidents' Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to score massive savings on last year's best-selling sets from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.



Our top Presidents' Day deal picks include everything from a small-screen 43-inch TV to a massive 75-inch set, at a range of prices with features such as OLED and voice control. We've also picked a standout model for our Presidents' Day TV deal of the week. Today's bargain is this massive 75-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $629.99 (was $999.99) at Best Buy.



Shop our full list of the best Presidents' Day TV deals below, and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with all the best bargains throughout the holiday weekend event.

Presidents' Day TV deal of the week

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save $370 - Our Presidents' Day TV deal of the week is this 75-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $629.99. This massive set delivers bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and comes with a handy voice remote and the Google Assistant.

View Deal

Presidents' Day TV deals:

32-49 inch

Westinghouse 43-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $299.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $110 - A fantastic Presidents' Day deal from Best Buy, you can get this Westinghouse set on sale for just $189.99. This smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy access to all the top streaming channels.

View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - A great 4K budget option, Amazon has this Insignia 43-inch smart TV on sale for just $249.99. This Presidents' Day deal comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Hisense 43-inch H55 Series Smart HD TV: $269.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has this Hisense 43-inch HD smart TV on sale for only $229.99. The smart TV has the Google Assistant and Chromecast built in and includes a handy voice remote.

View Deal

TCL 43-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $429.99 $258 at Walmart

Save $172- Walmart has this 43-inch TV from TCL on sale right now, with a decent $172 saving. This TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and with Roku TV built in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options.

View Deal

50-59 inch

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $260 at Walmart

Save $240 - A fantastic Presidents' Day TV deal, you can score a nearly 50% discount on this Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a mid-size TV, this Insignia 50-inch set is a great option and priced at just $299.99. The 4K TV allows you to stream high-definition content, and you can control your TV using just your voice with the handy Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $449.9 9 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - An incredible price for a 58-inch 4K TV, Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has the Westinghouse set on sale for just $329.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in for easy streaming and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - One of our favorite TV deals this week, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $350 at Best Buy. The smart TV delivers a stunning Ultra HD picture quality and comes with the Google Assistant, Chromecast, and a handy voice remote.

View Deal

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.95 $396.99 at Walmart

Save $202 - Get the 2020 LG 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $396.99 at Walmart. The feature-packed smart TV comes with ThinQ AI technology and the Google Assistant so you can use your TV as your smart home hub.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch QLED Q60T Series 4K Smart TV: $749.99 $697.99 at Amazon

Save $52 - Get the Samsung 55-inch QLED TV on sale for $697.99 at Amazon. This QLED Presidents' Day TV deal delivers a cinema-like picture thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, which brings more than a billion colors to life.

View Deal

60-75 inch

Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Get the 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99 at Amazon. This smart set comes with the Fire TV experience and a voice remote with Alexa so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $588 at Walmart

Save $170 - One of our favorite Presidents' Day deals, Walmart has this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $588. This Vizio set features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save $370 - Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale includes this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $649.99. This massive set delivers bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and comes with a handy voice remote and the Google Assistant.

View Deal

LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has this LG 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $699.99. You'll get a stunning 65-inch NanoCell 4K display that delivers life-like images with bold, bright colors and sharp contrats.

View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This OLED TV has a massive $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

View Deal

More Presidents' Day sales

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Presidents' Day sales and the best Walmart Presidents' Day deals.



You can also see more of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now and shop for bargains at the Home Depot Presidents' Day sale.