The best President's Day appliance sales: Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and more

The President's Day appliance sales present a fantastic opportunity to score a deal on everything from cheap instant cookers to high-end refrigerators. As the first big sales event of the year, it's a prime calendar date for well-known retailers like Lowes, Home Depot, and Best Buy, and there are already a ton of deals live.

To help our readers save time (and hard-earned cash), we've rounded up the very best President's Day appliance sales just down below. So far, these deals span everything from the latest robot vacuums to good old-fashioned microwaves, so regardless of what you're looking for, you should find some great deals.

To start, we've got each of the best President's Day appliance sales to check out at a glance, including the kinds of savings you can expect. Below that, you'll find the best individual deals we've spotted so far at these retailers. These, of course, won't be for everybody but they'll give you a great idea of the kinds of discounts available today. They include the biggest savings on reputable brand appliances and more than a few crowd favorites - including Instant Pot cookers and Shark vacuum cleaners.

Finally, if you're interested in checking out what else is available today, don't hesitate to head on over to our main President's Day sales page. Over there, you'll find the best deals on everything from cheap TVs to laptops, and we'll be updating it throughout the week too.

The best President's Day appliance sales

Best Buy Presidents' Day Sale: save up to $740 on major appliances

Save up to $740 - The Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale is always a popular event thanks to massive savings on major appliances and its complimentary home consulting service. You can save up to $740 on major appliances, including washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more.

Samsung Presidents' Day sale: save up to $500 on Samsung appliances

Save up to $500 - Samsung's President's Day sale is offering up to $500 on its best-selling major appliances like ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, and washers and dryers. If you're looking for deals on small appliances, you can also save big on vacuums and microwaves.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: up to 30% off top-brand appliances

Save up to $900 - Home Depot's official Presidents' Day sale has just launched, and the retailer is offering up to $900 on major appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, and dryers, and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirpool, GE, and more. You can also save up to 30% on stainless steel kitchen packages from Samsung and LG.

President's Day appliance sales: Large appliances

Samsung 27.4-cu ft two door refrigerator: $1,599 $1,299 at Lowes

Save $300 - This Samsung refrigerator is one of the best selling appliances at Lowes and it's easy to see why. Not only does it feature a spacious capacity, excellent energy efficiency and a well-known brand that's trusted by many, but it's really competitively priced. A hefty price cut makes it even better value and a decent buy if you're looking for a decent stainless steel unit with an ice maker.

GE 27.9-cu ft four door refrigerator: $3,999 $3,332 at Lowes

Save $667 - Definitely a more premium choice, this GE is also one of the best selling refrigerators at Lowes this week. It's pricey, but this one features a really well thought-out four-door design, integrated ice-maker, and even full Wi Fi connectivity to give you alerts for when you forget to close the door. With a huge discount, you'll be knocking almost 25% off this highly reviewed unit.

Samsung 4.5-cu ft front-loading washing machine: $1,099 $829 at Lowes

Save $270 - You'd normally be paying well over a grand for this premium Samsung front-loading washing machine but the Lowe's President's Day sale is offering a huge price cut. At 4.5-cu ft, this one is definitely on the larger side for a front-loader, but it'll be perfect for families. Features on this model include specially designed noise-reducing technology and a handy self cleaning steaming mechanism.

President's Day appliance sales: small appliances

Highland 6 Qt pressure cooker: $99.99 $30.99 at Lowes

Save $69 - Looking for an easy way to prepare a healthy meal? A pressure cooker is quickly becoming an essential appliance for any busy home kitchen. This Highland 6 Qt is one of the cheapest we've seen to feature a decent capacity and the customer reviews suggest it's a great buy all around. Whether you're looking to cook meat, rice, or steam veg, this is one cheap appliance that can handle it all.

Highland 5.8 Q air fryer: $89.99 $43.99 at Lowes

Save $46 - And, why not compliment that pressure cooker with an air fryer - another fantastic little addition to any kitchen setup. This Highland 5.8 Q model is again featuring a very cheap price considering its capacity and has great user reviews to boot. If you're looking for a healthier way to fry potatoes, vegetables, or meats, then this is a really quick and easy way to get great results.

Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - Even cheaper still, Best Buy has this budget air fryer option from Bella Pro on sale for just $29.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals and features a temperature range from 175°F to 400°F.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the all-new Instant Pot Pro on sale for $99.99 - just $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The six-quart pressure cooker includes 28 smart programs and features ten different cooking appliances in one so you can saute, slow cook, steam, sterilize, and more.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has a $50 discount on the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Crisp, which comes complete with an air fryer and 11 smart programs allowing you to whip up ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more with a press of a button. Today's offer is the best deal you can find right now and $40 more than the record-low price.

Highland single-serve coffee machine: $59.99 $21.99 at Lowes

Save $38 - Sick of drinking instant coffee? This single-serve Highland coffee machine is under half price right now in the Lowe's President's Day sale, an absolute bargain if you're looking upgrade your coffee setup. As a single serve machine this one's not going to be doing several cups at once or fancy drink variations, but it will get you a decent espresso or americano. Note, this is a K-Cup capsule compatible machine.

Over-the-Range Microwave in Stainless Steel: $329 $269 at Samsung

Save $60 - If you're looking to pick up a new microwave in today's Presidents' Day sales, Samsung has this over-the-range microwave in stainless steel on sale for $269. The microwave features a large 1.7 cubic feet capacity and is fingerprint-resistant.

Whirlpool 1.7-cu ft microwave: $389 $269 at Lowes

Save $120 - Last but certainly not least, who doesn't love a cheap microwave? Sure, it's not quite as in vogue as the latest air fryers or pressure cookers, but no kitchen is complete without a trusty microwave. One of the best selling and most highly reviewed models on Lowes is this premium 1.7-cu ft Whirlpool. It's also got a huge price cut right now, which makes it an easy recommendation.

President's Day appliance sales: vacuums

Shark Navigator cordless vacuum: $199 $179.99 at Lowes

Save $20 - Shark is a name that's synonymous with quality - and a high price tag. Luckily, today's President's Day sale at Lowe's is offering a small but welcome discount to this mid-range Navigator model. This one's a great all-rounder, featuring an integrated HEPA filter and multiple attachments for pesky things like Pet hair.

Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $399.99 $299.99 at Samsung

Save $100 - If you're looking for a lightweight cordless vacuum, you can get the Samsung Jet on sale for $299.99. The stick vacuum weighs just six pounds, offers up to 40 minutes of run time, and features a mini motorized tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.

Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 $129 at Walmart

Save $20 – A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart's Presidents' Day sale has the Eufy Robovac on sale for just $129. Multiple control options – including touch and voice – and the 100-hour battery life make it a convenient and low-effort way to keep your home clean.

ionvac SmartClean V4 Robot Vacuum: $399.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $200 - A fantastic budget robot in today's Presidents' Day sales - Walmart has the Ionvac robot vacuum on sale for just $199, thanks to today's massive $200 discount. The Ionvac SmartClean V4 features self-emptying technology and provides up to 120 hours of run time.

More President's Day sales

