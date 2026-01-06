Jaguar Land Rover sales fall after infamous cyber incident

JLR sales are down across the board, but mostly in North America

Cyberattack, tariffs, and Jaguar re-brand are to blame

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender continue to prove popular

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has shared figures to quantify the compounded effects of a turbulent year, and it's looking like it'll be a tough recovery. But, disrupted production due to an August 2025 cyberattack isn't the only factor to blame.

Wholesales were down 43.3% year-over-year to 59,200 cars, with retail sales down 25.1% to 79,600 units - however there's a lot more at play other than the catastrophic incident.

Much of the decline can be attributed to reduced availability due to halted production, with factories across the UK, Slovakia, Brazil, and India affected and production only returning to normal by mid-November.

JLR sales are down, but it's not all because of the cyberattack

Besides having fewer Land Rovers to sell, the Jaguar brand has also undergone a major reinvention. All former cars – including the popular F-Pace SUV, I-PACE electric vehicle and F-Type sports car – are available from stock only, with the company introducing the Type 00 concept car in late 2024 as a marker of Jaguar's new direction.

The company has also faced struggles with US import tariffs, making exporting vehicles from manufacturing plants to the States more expensive than before.

It was, in fact, North America that saw the biggest decline in sales (-37.7%). All other markets, including Europe (-26.9%), the Middle East & North Africa (-18.7%), China (-18.4%), the UK (-13.3%) and the rest of the world (-14.1%) saw reduced volumes, too.

Despite reduced volume, JLR's three most successful models continue to top order books. The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Land Rover Defender accounted for 74.3% of wholesale volumes, up for percentage points in a year.

JLR is set to publish earnings figures for the previous quarter in February 2026, however investors have already expressed dissatisfaction with JLR's confirmation of reduced sales, with parent company Tata Motors' shares dropping around 4% after the announcement (before slightly improving).

