DapuStor joins Solidigm and co with 122.88TB high-capacity enterprise SSD

Only available in China for now, the new drive is an upgrade of the 61.44TB J5060 SSD

Firmware and DRAM upgrades boost throughput and responsiveness

Remember when 122.88TB SSDs were a rarity? Solidigm was the first to launch one, and since then Samsung, Phison, SanDisk, and Kioxia have followed with their own high-capacity enterprise drives.

Now joining that illustrious club is DapuStor. When we covered the Chinese company’s 61.44TB J5060 SSD (developed with input from Solidigm) we noted that a 122.88TB version was planned for 2025. That drive has now been officially revealed, sort of.

If you visit DapuStor’s Chinese homepage, you’ll see the 122TB QLC J5060 briefly appear before vanishing as the site redirects to its English version. With a bit of digging, however, it’s possible to access the official announcement.

Not just a capacity milestone

“For personal users, this SSD can store 11,000 90-minute 4K movies,” DapuStor says.

“While that sounds more like a fun fact, it reflects the strong combination of technology and convenience. For enterprise customers, especially those dealing with high-density deployments, the J5060 122TB provides at least five times the usable storage space compared to a 24TB HDD, helping save rack space and deployment costs.”

DapuStor continues to use the U.2 interface for easy drop-in HDD replacement and energy efficiency is a big focus.

The company's announcement says the J5060 consumes just 13W during operation, with idle power as low as 2.5W. This “helps data centers reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining performance.”

That performance gets a bump over the 61TB model thanks to DRAM and firmware optimizations.

Sequential reads hit 7.3GB/s, writes reach 6.8GB/s, 4K random reads top out at 1500K IOPS, and 16KB random writes land at 45K IOPS. Latency stays under 100μs.

“As one of the earliest adopters of QLC in the enterprise space, DapuStor continues to push boundaries. 122.88TB is not just a capacity milestone - it reflects the company’s confidence in the maturity and reliability of QLC technology," the announcement crows.

"With strong validation behind its QLC SSDs, DapuStor is helping customers confidently transition into the era of ultra-high-capacity storage.”