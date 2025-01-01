Is this the faster 61.44TB SSD out there? DapuStor J5060 is a speed freak when it comes to read workloads but falls behind on writes

It got tested by TweakTown against a number of enterprise SSDs including Solidigm's 61.44TB

This Gen4 SSD is read-biased and is available in 2.5-inch U2FF

This is a common strategy amongst SSD vendors to optimize their models to certain workloads

It was always only going to be a matter of time, but Solidigm's 61.44TB SSD is finally beginning to get a number of competitors that can match it for size.

The company’s South Korean parent company, SK Hynix, has launched a 61.44TB model (developed with Solidigm's expertise), and TweakTown has just reviewed the DapuStor J5060 61.44TB U.2 Enterprise SSD and come away massively impressed.

DapuStor is a Chinese technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade SSDs. Its 61.44TB J5060 SSD (a 122.88TB version is planned for release in 2025) is designed specifically for read-intensive applications, targeting growing storage demands in sectors such as AI, cloud storage, IT, finance, telecom, big data, and intelligent manufacturing.

Superior read performance

The J5060 is marketed as cost-effective, reliable, and scalable solution for enterprises seeking efficient data management within tight budgets. It’s the second 61.44TB SSD TweakTown has tested, with the first of course being Solidigm’s drive which it reviewed in August 2023.

The standout feature of the J5060 is unquestionably its superior read performance. Testing shows the drive achieves up to 1.7 million 4K random IOPS, a 70% improvement over Intel’s P5336. It also boasts sequential read throughput exceeding 7,500 MB/s, making it an exceptional option for read-heavy workloads.

The SSD features a PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, a U.2 form factor, sequential bandwidth of up to 7,400 MB/s, and random IOPS of up to 1.5 million. While its read performance is unmatched, the drive did lag behind competitors like Solidigm when write operations were considered.

The site sums up its findings, saying, “DapuStor's J5060 61.44TB is, without a doubt, the most read-centric SSD we've ever encountered. This is not surprising in the least, considering the drive is meant to write infrequently and read frequently. We are of the opinion that for heavily read-centric applications, it is likely the most efficient SSD of its capacity point currently in circulation.”

It further adds, “You can't do any better than DapuStor's J5060 61.44TB when it comes to TCO for read-intensive applications.”