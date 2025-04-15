Inter vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch the Champions League game online

Bayern Munich's dream of lifting the UCL trophy on home soil is on the ropes at San Siro, with Inter 2-1 up and in the driving seat for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Like those great Italian teams of old, Simone Inzaghi has built this Nerazzurri outfit on rock-solid foundations. They've condeded a measly three goals in their 11 Champions League games, and while that ordinarily wouldn't faze Bayern a great deal, they're a diminished quantity without the injured Jamal Musiala.

Harry Kane, Michael Olise and a rejuvenated Thomas Muller are an intimidating trio, but they have nobody remotely in the mould of Musiala to prise open gaps by coaxing defenders out of position. Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, by comparison, are a well-oiled double-act.

They lost the final on penalties, in 2012, the last time the Champions League final was staged in Munich, a wound that neither the 2013 nor 2020 triumphs were able to heal.

Greedy? Absolutely. But Bayern's domestic dominance means the Champions League is far and away their No.1 priority. For Vincent Kompany, this is the hazard of the job.

To watch Inter vs Bayern Munich live, read on as we reveal your streaming options and TV broadcasters, plus pre-match build-up and analysis ahead of this electrifying Champions League showdown.

Where to watch Inter vs Bayern Munich live: streaming link, start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST

3pm ET / 8pm BST

Paramount+ (US) Free stream: VM Play in Ireland

Inter vs Bayern Munich team news, predicted lineup

INTER TEAM LINEUP (predicted): Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Thuram

OUT: Dumfries (thigh), Zielinski (calf)

BAYERN MUNICH TEAM LINEUP (predicted): Urbig, Laimer, Dier, Kim, Stanisic, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Muller, Sane, Kane

OUT: Davies (knee), Ito (metatarsal), Musiala (hamstring), Neuer (calf), Upamecano (knee)

Inter vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 3pm ET on Paramount Plus in the US for the quarter-final second leg.

Tonight's UEFA Champions League quarter-final match will be live on Discovery Plus Premium in the UK.

Inter vs Bayern Munich will be screened live on Stan Sport in Australia.

Inter vs Bayern Munich kicks off on Wednesday, April 16 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

What has Simone Inzaghi of Inter said about today's 2nd leg against Bayern Munich? “It's great to be here. It will be a difficult game, against a very strong team in a beautiful stadium. But we know how much effort we've put in to get here and we'll give it our all. Bayern are an experienced Champions League team. They always reach the latter stages. For me they're the favourites for the title alongside Real Madrid.”

What has Vincent Kompany of Bayern Munich said about today's 2nd leg against Inter? “People don't normally score a lot of goals against Leverkusen either, but you need to have the belief. It's not about the game but about moments. It could be a set piece for us. We need to be there for those moments. We can talk about things that Inter do well tactically, but there's also character, heart and emotions. It's all part of it.”

Who will the winner play in the semi-finals? The winner of Inter vs Bayern Munich will face either Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals, the first leg of which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 29 or Wednesday, April 30. You can keep to date with 2024/25 Champions League fixtures and goals on TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).