How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free, live streams and channels

First leg starts at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

Europe’s elite collide with Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg tonight. The highly anticipated clash kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CET) at the Emirates Stadium in London, where Mikel Arteta’s men look to seize the advantage against a star-studded PSG side featuring Ousmane Dembélé.

Both clubs are chasing European glory, with Arsenal aiming for their first-ever Champions League title and PSG desperate to finally break their continental curse. With world-class talent on both sides, this promises to be a high-stakes spectacle under the lights.

Here’s a quick guide on how to watch the Arsenal vs PSG live stream from anywhere — and for free.

Can I watch Arsenal vs PSG for free?

Arsenal vs PSG Champions League semi-final is free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams FREE on Tapmad.

Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock geo-restricted streams when away from home.

The game will also be broadcast free on VTM 2/VTM Go and RTL Club/RTL Play in Belgium. Again, you'll need a VPN if abroad.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG from anywhere

Although Arsenal vs PSG is free to watch on Tapmad, this website is only available in Pakistan.

Football fans traveling or working outside Pakistan will need to use a VPN to access the free Champions League first leg streams tonight.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is one you can rely on to unblock and stream the soccer like a pro.

Traveling abroad and locked out of your usual streaming service? Use NordVPN to watch your usual cricket stream from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG live streams online in the US

US American soccer fans can catch Arsenal and PSG facing off in the first leg of the semifinals on Paramount Plus.

The stream taps the CBS Golazo coverage, with the likes of Thierry Henry and Micah Richards.

Paramount plans cost from $7.99 a month (Essential package), or $12.99 (ad-free and with Showtime bundled in).

Plus, you can watch every UEFA Champions League match live on Paramount+ and try it for free.

If you have access to the service but are currently out of the country, you can use NordVPN to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch as normal.

Watch Arsenal vs PSG live streams in the UK

2025 Arsenal vs PSG live streams – including the first leg of the semi-final – will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and Tabbi in the UK.

Out of the country? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

Where to watch Arsenal vs PSG in Australia

The Arsenal vs PSG match will be shown on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport is $15 per month, you get unlimited monthly access to the entire Stan Sport library. Every match, no ads, watch live or replay on demand.

Going to be outside Oz during the tournament? Simply download NordVPN to access streaming platforms from overseas, without being blocked.

Watch Arsenal vs PSG live across India

Tuesday's blockbuster Arsenal vs PSG Champions League semi-final game will be televised on Sony LIV, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4, Sony TEN 4 HD, and streamed live on JioTV and Tabii (free trial available).

Arsenal vs PSG full lineups

Arsenal (hosts):

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

PSG:

Predicted PSG XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

UEFA Champions League (2025) schedule

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Arsenal vs PSG: semi-final first leg

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Barcelona vs Inter - semi-final first leg

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Inter vs Barcelona - semi-final second leg

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

PSG vs Arsenal - semi-final second leg

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Champions League Final