Flexxon X-Mask Pro microSD card encryption system relies on a Windows tool

128GB of storage feels outdated in today’s high-capacity memory standards

The $228 and $428 price points raise doubts about its consumer practicality

In an era when cybercriminals constantly devise new methods to breach data security, even storage devices such as microSD cards have become targets of complex hacking.

The new X-MaskTM Pro microSD card from Flexxon claims to deliver “Invisible Storage” and “Unmatched Security,” appealing to users who prioritize secrecy over capacity.

However, its limited 128GB size and steep $428 price place it in an unusual position compared with the best microSD cards available today.

Security built on concealment

The X-Mask Pro microSD card is described as an “Industrial Grade” solution designed for sensitive environments.

Its main feature is “Data Concealment,” which allows information to remain hidden until accessed through its dedicated X-Mask Pro Tool for Windows.

This software lets users set passwords and activate a Mask Mode that keeps stored files invisible to unauthorized systems.

Flexxon promotes this device as a top safeguard for surveillance data, particularly for drones, bodycams, and action cameras.

Despite its focus on encryption and durability, the X-Mask Pro’s tiny 64GB and 128GB capacities are hard to ignore.

In an era when the largest microSD cards exceed 1TB and are widely compatible with consumer devices, the X-Mask’s storage limit feels restrictive.

Even among the best SD cards, performance now often combines large capacity with strong data recovery systems and high-speed 4K recording support.

The X-Mask Pro, although labeled “4K and Action Ready,” risks being overshadowed by more practical options that balance security with usability.

The card’s position as an industrial-grade security tool may explain its narrow focus.

It is intended for organizations operating in high-risk or classified environments where the danger of data interception outweighs the need for large storage space.

Yet, for everyday consumers seeking the best microSD cards for personal or creative use, its design and limited memory seem out of proportion to the cost.

This microSD card is available on the company’s official website - while the 64GB model costs $228, the 128GB version sells for $428.

