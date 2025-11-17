The largest microSD cards you can buy right now: 2TB memory cards from as little as $170

MicroSD cards are widely used to expand the memory of smartphones, cameras, drones, handheld gaming systems, and IoT gadgets. Despite their tiny size, they offer impressive capacities, ranging from 1GB right the way up to 2TB, which is a huge amount of storage for something so tiny.

They’re easy to swap, inexpensive per gigabyte, and compatible with a broad range of devices through adapters.

Performance varies by speed class - Class 10, UHS-I, UHS-II, and V-rated cards indicate how quickly they can read and write data, which matters for tasks like 4K video recording or burst-photo shooting.

Modern cards also include durability features such as resistance to water, temperature extremes, and shocks.

On this page you'll find some of the best microSD cards you can buy right now.

The Lexar Play 2TB at $169.99 is the cheapest model and great for handheld systems and everyday 4K recording. The AGI TF138 2TB at $170.64, is only slightly more expensive and delivers fast 170/160MB/s transfers and durable protection for gaming and action shooting.

Moving up slightly, the TeamGroup T-Create Smart A2 2TB at $174.99 (down from $200) provides balanced speeds and reliable performance for creators.

You really can't go wrong with any of these cards, however.

Today's best 2TB microSD cards

Read more Read less ▼ Lexar Blue MicroSD Card ($199.99 on Amazon): Offers up to 160MB/s reads, V30 4K support, A2 app performance, rugged eight-proof design, 10-year warranty, and recovery tool.

Lexar Play Blue MicroSD Card ($169.99 on Amazon): Delivers similar 160MB/s reads, A2 speed for gaming, broad device compatibility, durable build, lifetime recovery access, and a 5-year warranty.

Read more Read less ▼ SanDisk Extreme microSDXC ($189.99 on Amazon): Reaches up to 240MB/s reads and 140MB/s writes, supports 4K/5K recording, A2-rated performance, and works with compatible readers for maximum speed.



‎SanDisk Extreme PRO microSDXC ($279 on Amazon): Offers up to 250MB/s reads and 150MB/s writes, V30/U3 ratings for high-resolution capture, rugged protection, and recovery software.

Read more Read less ▼ Teamgroup T-Create Smart A2 ($174.99 on Amazon, down from $200): Aimed at creators, this card provides up to 160/150MB/s speeds, V30 4K capability, S.M.A.R.T monitoring, broad capacity range, and dual protection through software and lifetime warranty.

Teamgroup A2 Pro Plus ($174.99 on Amazon): Reaches about 160/110MB/s, optimized for gaming devices, supports smooth 4K capture, and is built for durability in harsh conditions.

Read more Read less ▼ AGI TF138 microSD card ($170.64 at Newegg) offers high-capacity storage for handheld gaming, delivering up to 170MB/s reads and 160MB/s writes for smooth performance. Its UHS-I U3, V30, and A2 ratings support 4K capture and fast app access. Durable construction adds waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and X-ray-resistant protection with built-in error correction.