The largest microSD cards you can buy right now: 2TB memory cards from as little as $170

Tiny storage devices with big capacity are surprisingly affordable

MicroSD cards are widely used to expand the memory of smartphones, cameras, drones, handheld gaming systems, and IoT gadgets. Despite their tiny size, they offer impressive capacities, ranging from 1GB right the way up to 2TB, which is a huge amount of storage for something so tiny.

They’re easy to swap, inexpensive per gigabyte, and compatible with a broad range of devices through adapters.

Today's best 2TB microSD cards

Lexar Blue MicroSD Card ($199.99 on Amazon): Offers up to 160MB/s reads, V30 4K support, A2 app performance, rugged eight-proof design, 10-year warranty, and recovery tool.
Lexar Play Blue MicroSD Card ($169.99 on Amazon): Delivers similar 160MB/s reads, A2 speed for gaming, broad device compatibility, durable build, lifetime recovery access, and a 5-year warranty.

SanDisk Extreme microSDXC ($189.99 on Amazon): Reaches up to 240MB/s reads and 140MB/s writes, supports 4K/5K recording, A2-rated performance, and works with compatible readers for maximum speed.

SanDisk Extreme PRO microSDXC ($279 on Amazon): Offers up to 250MB/s reads and 150MB/s writes, V30/U3 ratings for high-resolution capture, rugged protection, and recovery software.

Teamgroup T-Create Smart A2 ($174.99 on Amazon, down from $200): Aimed at creators, this card provides up to 160/150MB/s speeds, V30 4K capability, S.M.A.R.T monitoring, broad capacity range, and dual protection through software and lifetime warranty.
Teamgroup A2 Pro Plus ($174.99 on Amazon): Reaches about 160/110MB/s, optimized for gaming devices, supports smooth 4K capture, and is built for durability in harsh conditions.

AGI TF138 microSD card ($170.64 at Newegg) offers high-capacity storage for handheld gaming, delivering up to 170MB/s reads and 160MB/s writes for smooth performance. Its UHS-I U3, V30, and A2 ratings support 4K capture and fast app access. Durable construction adds waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and X-ray-resistant protection with built-in error correction.

Kioxia Exceria Plus G2 microSD card ($295 at Newegg) delivers dependable storage with UHS-I, U3, and V30 ratings, offering up to 100MB/s performance for everyday shooting, app use, and portable gaming. It comes in shocking pink packaging that's hard to miss.

Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

