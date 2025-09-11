TeamGroup T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD focuses on location tracking instead of raw speed

Apple’s Find My app integration changes how portable storage is secured

Smaller than a credit card, this SSD still supports Thunderbolt systems

A new twist in portable storage has arrived, centering on data security rather than sheer performance.

TeamGroup has introduced the T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD, a compact device that integrates with Apple’s location services to create something unusual in the SSD world.

Unlike the best SSD models that usually compete on read and write speeds, this one comes with built-in location tracking.

An SSD that can tell you where it is

This device works directly with Apple’s “Find My” app, letting you see where it is at any moment and it will even play a sound if it is nearby.

The SSD comes with built-in location functions, which means that it can be found whether misplaced in a room or lost while traveling without any added accessories or installations.

The EXPERT P34F is made from a zinc alloy shell and feels sturdy despite its light 70 gram weight.

Although smaller than a credit card, this device connects through USB 3.2 Gen2x1 with a Type-C interface.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also supports Windows, macOS, and Thunderbolt systems, and is among the faster SSD options for everyday use.

The point of this device is not to be the largest SSD on the market or the quickest, but it focuses on security in a way few storage products do.

Losing data often carries more risk than simply losing the hardware itself, and TeamGroup believes that its location tracking and audible alerts reduce this risk.

The company also includes a lanyard hole so that people who carry this device daily can attach it to their bags or keychain to avoid losing it.

TeamGroup says the drive goes through strict testing and offers a three-year warranty.

The packaging is made from eco-friendly materials as part of the company’s effort to reduce electronic waste.

The EXPERT P34F brings an interesting approach to the SSD market for users who value security as much as speed.

However, without physical testing, the reliability of this device remains a question that needs answers.