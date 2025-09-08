Cirrus7 Nimbini v4 Pro Edition achieves silent operation using a passive cooling system

Intel Core Ultra 7 265H powers this mini PC for workstation tasks

Memory scales up to 128GB DDR5-5600 for demanding business applications

Silent computing has always been a niche area, but demand for quieter systems is growing as more users seek compact performance without constant fan noise.

Cirrus7 has launched the Nimbini v4 Pro Edition, a fanless mini PC built to operate as silently as possible while maintaining workstation-class performance.

The device is built around Intel’s latest NUC 15 Pro motherboards and features a specially engineered case that functions as a large heatsink.

Fanless design built around efficiency

The Nimbini v4 Pro Edition can be equipped with a range of Intel Core options, from entry-level Core 3 100U chips to the high-end Core Ultra 7 265H, suitable for workstation tasks.

Users can configure the memory starting at 8GB and going as high as 128GB of DDR5-5600 RAM.

Storage is handled by a single M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slot with capacities between 1TB and 4TB.

For those seeking a balance between performance and cost, the Core Ultra 7 255H model with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD seems to be the most practical choice.

This business PC is equipped with a passive cooling system that uses radiator fins instead of relying on fans.

Cirrus7 also offers optional upgrades with more fins if the configuration demands stronger cooling.

This device uses a design that integrates cooling directly into the case, creating a system that avoids moving parts while managing heat from laptop-grade processors.

The Cirrus7 Nimbini v4 Pro Edition features a wide range of ports, including dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB 2.0 port, two HDMI 2.0b outputs, a 2.5GbE NIC, an IR receiver, and two Wi-Fi antenna slots.

Wireless support is provided by Intel’s BE201 card, which offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Other optional features include a VESA mounting system, dust sealing, and the ability to pre-install free Linux distributions such as Ubuntu 24/25 LTS or Mint 22.

This device also supports paid Windows 11 Home and Pro licenses and comes with a standard three-year warranty, which can be extended to five years for an additional fee.

Pricing begins at €728 for the entry-level Core 3 100U model with 8GB of RAM and a 250GB SSD, while a fully configured Core Ultra 7 265H variant can reach €2,796.20.

Via Notebookcheck