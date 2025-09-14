Biwin Mini SSD risks obscurity without SDA or PCI-SIG standard approval

SanDisk’s early SDA submission made microSD a universal storage success

Mini SSD hits 3,700MB/s reads, crushing MicroSD Express’s 985MB/s ceiling

Chinese storage maker Biwin has introduced the “Mini SSD,” a format far smaller than a US penny yet offering capacities up to 2TB.

Measuring just 15mm x 17mm and 1.4mm thick, it targets laptops, tablets, phones, and cameras.

Sequential read speeds are listed at 3,700MB/s with writes at 3,400MB/s through a PCIe 4x2 connection, placing it closer to full-size SD Express performance than traditional microSD speeds.

Why universal standards matter for adoption

Despite achieving such speed, Mini SSD may never reach its full potential unless Biwin follows SanDisk’s example.

When SanDisk launched microSD in 2005, then called T-Flash, it promptly submitted the format to the Secure Digital Association (SDA), the industry body overseeing SD card standards.

That move enabled “a ton of companies” to manufacture compatible cards, cementing microSD’s near-universal adoption.

Without taking a similar step, Biwin’s format risks remaining exclusive and failing to gain widespread support.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To truly replace microSD, Biwin must submit the Mini SSD to either the SDA or PCI-SIG, the two leading organizations currently setting removable storage standards.

If it is adopted, members of both SDA and PCI-SIG could then seriously consider this SSD for their devices.

Mini SSD has strong potential; it is faster than microSD Express cards, which top out at about 985MB/s, and can match SD Express cards at 3,940MB/s, which are nearly twice the size.

The Mini SSD’s slot functions like a SIM tray, allowing users to eject it with a pin, making swaps or upgrades straightforward.

It boasts IP68 water and dust resistance and can withstand three-meter drops, qualities that might suit mobile hardware exposed to rough handling.

While this may not be the fastest external SSD on the market, its tiny form makes it relevant for space-conscious and highly portable devices.

Currently, M.2 drives remain quicker, with some reaching 14,000MB/s, and still dominate the largest SSD category, although Mini SSD is closing the gap with portability.

Two Chinese gaming handheld consoles, the GPD Win 5 and OneNetbook’s OneXPlayer Super X hybrid, have already adopted dedicated Mini SSD slots.