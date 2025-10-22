The 2mm-thick mSSD reaches 6500MB/s write speeds despite its size

Longsys eliminates nearly 1,000 solder joints through wafer-level integration technology

The microSSD cuts defect rates from 1,000 DPPM to only 100

Longsys has introduced what it calls the industry’s first integrated-packaging microSSD, or mSSD, using a design which merges several key components into a single compact package.

The mSSD measures just 20 x 30mm and is only 2mm thick, weighing just 2.2 grams.

Despite its size, it supports PCIe Gen4x4 performance, reaching sequential read speeds of up to 7400MB/s and write speeds of up to 6500MB/s.

Integrated chip packaging

This device achieves random read and write figures of up to 1000K and 820K IOPS, respectively, keeping performance in line with larger M.2 drives.

Unlike traditional SSDs that rely on PCB assembly, the mSSD uses wafer-level System-in-Package (SiP) technology.

This approach integrates the controller, NAND flash, power management IC, and other passive components within one enclosure.

This eliminates nearly 1,000 solder joints typically found in PCB-based SSDs.

Longsys says (originally in Chinese), this change improves overall reliability by cutting the defect rate from less than or equal to 1,000 defective parts per million to less than or equal to 100.

The move also removes several manufacturing stages, such as PCB placement and reflow soldering, reducing complexity and the risk of solder mask contamination or heat damage.

With this system, Longsys says it can now complete manufacturing from wafer to finished product in a single process.

The company says this doubles delivery efficiency while lowering added production costs by more than 10%.

The design is also said to reduce energy consumption by removing the high-energy surface-mount process, which can help control carbon emissions and support environmental compliance.

For thermal performance, Longsys uses a combination of aluminum alloy brackets, graphene patches, and thermally conductive silicone to help dissipate heat.

It meets NVMe power standards, with idle power below 3.5 milliwatts and peak usage within specification limits.

Longsys’s mSSD supports both TLC and QLC NAND with capacities from 512GB up to 4TB.

It also includes a modular clip-on heatsink that can extend the form factor to M.2 2230, 2242, or 2280 standards without tools.

This makes it adaptable to a wide range of devices such as business laptops, handheld consoles, drones, and VR headsets.

The mSSD is currently in the ramp-up phase for mass production, with patents filed both domestically and internationally.

While its small size and integrated design may appeal to manufacturers, its advanced packaging process could make it costlier than traditional portable SSDs at launch.

