Don't miss this deal on my favorite laptop for professionals and students - I absolutely swear by this machine for getting work done

If you're a student or professional looking for a robust and reliable machine for work, then this laptop is absolutely worth a look. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 (AMD) is discounted from $1839 down to $1569 in Lenovo's fall deals.
This Windows 11 Pro laptop comes loaded with AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 350 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage.
In the UK, a T14s Gen 6 with the AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 chip, 32GB of memory, and 256GB SSD is on sale for £1364 (was £1680).
US deal
CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 350
RAM: 32GB
SSD: 1TB
A solid business laptop that's more than capable of tackling just about any office task you throw at it. I especially like the slim-line design and the durable chassis for those carrying this to and from work or class.
UK deal
CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360
RAM: 32GB
SSD: 256GB
I've always found the T14s to be well-specced for professionals and students who need a laptop that will just get on with the job.
Why I think this is a good deal
I've long been a user of the Gen 4 model of this laptop for work and play. It's easily one of the best business laptops (and certainly my top-rated laptop for working home) I've ever used. I've had no problems using this for all manner of office tasks, and the Gen 6 machine is even smoother in use.
Ok, it'll struggle to play games or cut 4K video, but it's well-suited to writing reports and essays, web browsing, checking emails, and running video calls. The 5MP webcam even includes a privacy shutter for extra security.
Of course, one of the reasons I champion the best ThinkPad laptops is the comfortable typing experience. I've used all sorts of laptops in my twenty years writing, and nothing comes close to the ergonomics of a ThinkPad keyboard - even with the key depth travel is 1.5mm compared to the 1.8mm of the older IBM models.
Another reason for opting for this deal is that the machine has an AMD chip, which is better for cooling and performance compared to the Intel-powered model.
Finally, I tend to find 14in laptops are the ideal size for most office and home office use - large enough to drill into the on-screen details, but small enough to pack away for the commute or across campus.
With a $270 / £316 discount, the T14s Gen 6 (AMD) is definitely worth checking out. But I've rounded up a few more if you're looking for cheaper or more powerful models.
More ThinkPad deals
US deals
- Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 7: was $1769 now $1089
- Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 mobile workstation: was $1799 now $1239
- Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 3 mobile workstation: was $2339 now $1779
UK deals
