Samsung has introduced the ViewFinity S8 (S80UD), a 37-inch 4K UHD monitor which looks to take the fight to a category where LG recently revealed its 36.5-inch 37U730SA-W.

Both companies appear to be testing whether there is demand for large-format displays intended to replace dual-monitor setups while offering a range of office-focused features.

This device appears to be the first 37-inch 4K UHD business monitor in the world, although the claim is somewhat debatable given LG’s nearly identical release.

Expanding the office monitor space

The Samsung model carries a VA panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

Certification from TÜV Rheinland labels it as an ergonomic office display, while the inclusion of Smart Eye Protection technology aims to reduce eye fatigue by limiting blue light and flicker.

A screen of this size means text is displayed larger compared to a 32-inch monitor at the same resolution, something Samsung presents as a benefit for long working sessions.

Weighing 8.9 kg with a thickness of approximately 25 cm, this device is neither a portable monitor nor a device you can easily move around.

USB-C connectivity with up to 90W charging allows direct support for a business laptop without requiring an additional power brick.

The monitor also includes a LAN port, enabling wired connections that can be passed through to connected devices.

Its integrated KVM switch lets users operate two computers with a single set of peripherals, while the PBP and PIP modes make it possible to run simultaneous input sources on screen.

These additions could streamline workflows, although in practice their usefulness will vary depending on the user’s environment.

Samsung positions the 37-inch ViewFinity S8 between its 32-inch and 43-inch offerings, suggesting it may be seen as a middle ground for users who find dual smaller displays either cumbersome or unnecessary.

The company argues the wider screen reduces the need for window switching, but this idea is not new, and its actual productivity benefits remain untested outside of controlled demonstrations.

Unlike the LG 36.5-inch 37U730SA-W with WebOS, Samsung keeps the ViewFinity S8 firmly within the monitor category, promoting straightforward compatibility with Windows systems (Win11) rather than positioning it as an entertainment hub.

The Samsung ViewFinity S8 is currently available on the Samsung US website with a retail price of $579.99, slightly cheaper than its LG counterpart.

