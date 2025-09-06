At 7.4 kilograms, the LG 37U730SA-W is remarkably portable for its overall size

LG has announced the 37U730SA-W, a a new 36.5-inch display which seems to blur the line between a computer monitor and a smart television.

On paper, it presents itself as a large IPS panel with a 3840 x 2160 resolution, which most would call the standard for a 4K monitor aimed at casual viewing and office use.

But at 7.4 kg, this is also a fairly portable monitor for its screen size, making repositioning or mounting relatively simple.

Large and detailed screen

The screen covers about 90% of the DCI-P3 color space, supports over a billion colors, and produces 300 cd/m² peak brightness.

With a refresh rate locked at 60Hz and a response time of 5ms, this is not targeting high-end gaming - instead, the panel appears tuned for browsing, streaming, and general tasks.

Connectivity includes two HDMI ports and a USB-C interface which supplies up to 65W charging power - a level sufficient to keep many business laptops running while simultaneously recharging them through a single cable.

The monitor also features a headphone jack and dual 5W speakers, which appear serviceable for voice or light media playback rather than full entertainment setups.

LG has included several convenience features, such as the auto brightness sensor, which adapts screen intensity to ambient light.

The Flicker-Free operation and Eye Care mode attempt to minimize fatigue by reducing flicker and blue light.

Physically, the screen can tilt from -5° to +20°, swivel 20° left or right, and shift vertically by up to 110mm, with VESA mounting support adding flexibility for those who prefer an arm or wall bracket.

The device relies on webOS as an embedded operating system, raising questions about whether it is really a monitor designed for productivity or a television repurposed for the desk.

Rather than requiring a connected device, it comes with access to more than six hundred video-on-demand applications, ranging from YouTube to sports and live channels.

Wireless streaming is available through AirPlay 2 for Apple devices and Miracast for Android systems, positioning the display as a self-contained hub for both entertainment and office functions.

The LG 37U730SA-W is available to buy in Japan now, with a retail price of around $655.

