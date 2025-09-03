The trust recession: why customers don’t trust AI (and how to fix it)

We all know what great service feels like. It’s Tom, the wedding photographer who captured timeless moments at my daughter’s wedding while calmly navigating anxious relatives. It’s Sophia, the florist who tracked down out-of-season flowers to honor my mother’s memory at her funeral. It’s Patrick, the auto shop owner who drove me to an important meeting before fixing the car that left me stranded.

What made these moments memorable wasn’t just the extra effort, it was that Tom, Sophia, and Patrick treated my needs as their purpose. To them, it wasn’t just a job. It was my wedding, my loss, my livelihood.

Because of that, I remain loyal to them. Just about every major brand hopes its customers will be this loyal, especially since it costs businesses up to five times more to acquire a new customer than to keep one. But most fail because of the immense complexity of delivering service and a great customer experience at scale.

Doug Marinaro Social Links Navigation CEO and co-founder of Riptide.

The Rise of the Trust Recession

I’m watching a quiet crisis unfold in nearly every industry. I’m calling it a Trust Recession. Not in politics or finance, but in the confidence customers place in the brands and technologies that serve them. AI was supposed to deliver faster, smarter, more personalized experiences. Instead, many customers feel more alienated than ever.

It’s not for lack of effort. Companies have raced to improve service—adding products, speeding up fulfillment, personalizing offers, launching chatbots, and creating new channels. On paper, customers have never had more options to engage with their favorite brands. In reality, it’s never been easier for them to walk away.

Complexity Is the Enemy of Connection

In the drive to scale, businesses layered on complexity: more SKUs, more partners, more software, more touchpoints. The call center was replaced with digital self-service. Human interaction became the exception, not the norm.

The results speak for themselves:

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

- Amazon, once a gold standard for service, has seen satisfaction scores plunge amid reliance on automation and self-help tools.

- A 2025 Conviva report found 91% of consumers experienced frustrating digital issues in the past year. Over half abandoned purchases, canceled subscriptions, or switched brands.

- Another 2025 survey found consumers feel negatively toward companies relying more on AI for customer support, citing lack of personal touch, decreased accuracy, and longer resolution times. Notably, 70% of consumers would consider switching brands after just one frustrating AI-supported service experience.

The problem isn’t just bad chatbots. In this drive toward scale, speed, and automation, customers no longer feel companies want to connect with them. Instead they feel like companies are putting up as many digital barriers as possible to avoid them.

Automation vs. Advocacy: A Critical Choice

Faced with rising complexity, companies typically choose between:

- Hiring more people to maintain personal service (high cost), or

- Automating to drive efficiency (low cost).

The second route became the default. Thus began the era of dead-end chatbots, unhelpful phone trees, and ticketing systems that treat real people as workflow tasks to be closed quickly.

But what if there was a third way? One that doesn't ask customers to navigate the complexities of your siloed organizational structure, but instead sends the company out to advocate for the customer.

Introducing the AI Customer Advocate

AI doesn’t have to be impersonal and task oriented. It can be purposeful and resolution focused. Imagine a new category of AI: not to distance the customer or limit interactions, but as a way to champion them and build loyalty.

Not a FAQ responder, but a digital representative that listens, understands, communicates, coordinates, and resolves.

An AI Customer Advocate that:

- Understands and prioritizes the customer’s goals

- Remembers context across time and channels

- Navigates systems, silos, and partners better than most employees

- Knows when to involve humans, and how to do it with context and care

This isn’t just a shift in technology. It’s a shift in philosophy. Gatekeepers deflect. Advocates resolve. And customers can feel the difference.

Trust Is an Economic Asset

Trust isn’t a soft metric. It’s a long term economic asset. It impacts loyalty, lifetime value, and brand equity. When it erodes, switching becomes habitual and advocacy disappears. The trust recession is more than a PR problem—it’s a business risk.

Rebuilding Trust at Scale

Rebuilding trust won’t come from making bots more friendly. It requires rethinking how we engage customers and what role AI should play. The future isn’t more self-service. It’s building relationships that last. Customers want to be involved, not just informed.

AI Customer Advocates, working together with human service teams, can achieve high quality customer outcomes every time because they provide:

- Multi-party orchestration: AI that orchestrates across departments, systems, and partners

- Role-aware reasoning: Understanding who owns what, where, and when

- Human-aware triggers: Bringing people in for emotion, risk, or edge cases

- Proactive engagement: AI that gets ahead of issues, not just reacts

- Consistent voice: One face to the customer for all (internal and external) parties, speaking with empathy, in your brand's tone

The companies that adopt this model won’t win because their tech is better, but because their intent is. Customers recognize when AI is working for them, not just around them.

A C-Suite Imperative

We must stop measuring service success by how many humans we replace. Instead, we should measure how many relationships we strengthen. Automation is not the enemy. Misapplied automation without communication and collaboration is.

If your customer journey feels like a maze, redesign it. Ask yourself: who truly advocates for our customers every day? If the answer is “no one,” then that’s your biggest risk—and your biggest opportunity.

The future of customer experience isn’t just faster or cheaper. It’s customer-centric with AI that understands that there are people, communications, and processes critical to achieving exceptional outcomes.

Trust isn’t given—it’s orchestrated. And in this Trust Recession, the brands that invest in real advocacy, powered by AI but guided by principle, will rise above the rest.

Customers don’t want more efficiency. They want someone to care. Give them an advocate, and they’ll give you something far more valuable in return: their trust.

We list the best customer feedback tools.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro