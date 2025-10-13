Will AI mean the end of the road for my customer service career?

This is a question I imagine some customer service employees are asking themselves right now.

As companies automate more basic queries, the traditional agent role is changing. But the customer service career is far from dead. In fact, AI is set to make it a much richer job for many.

Iain Banks Social Links Navigation CEO of Ventrica.

New, more strategic roles are emerging, ones that require empathy, critical thinking, and a deep understanding of customer behavior.

Service workers can hone their skills to prepare for this new era of customer service, where AI is a partner rather than a competitor.

Where is AI now?

Let’s not beat around the bush: AI will make certain tasks redundant in customer service. We’re already seeing AI chatbots take over basic functions such as fielding customer enquiries and connecting them to the right teams. They can also handle common requests, such as providing real-time updates on the status of an order or enabling self-service.

With agentic AI, the technology will become more autonomous and require even less human intervention. According to a study by Monday.com, 55% of organizations are already using agentic AI in customer service.

The traditional roles we think of, where agents work from a strict script to solve customer problems, are likely to disappear, as AI can perform those functions more efficiently. Instead, customer service will increasingly demand strategic thinking, linking the function directly to business value.

Customer service as a growth engine

The rise of AI in customer service comes at a time when brands are rethinking the role of service. With increased competition and pressure to differentiate, customer service is evolving into a driver of growth.

This shift means moving away from volume-based performance metrics, such as how many tickets are resolved, towards measuring service teams by the growth they drive for the business. As a result, AI is taking over repetitive tasks, freeing up agents to focus more strategically on creating value and turning customer touchpoints into loyalty-building experiences.

Agents can build meaningful careers by embracing AI as a partner, developing the skills to deliver valuable outcomes, and rethinking processes and programs to build retention through customer experience.

The growing value of human empathy

No matter how advanced AI becomes, it cannot replicate human connection and empathy. Our research confirms this, with 64% of customers still preferring human service over AI. That’s why customer service must remain human-first. Imagine a customer who ordered an expensive dress for a wedding, and it didn’t arrive on time. The big day is tomorrow, and they’re furious. An AI chatbot might respond with a standard apology and say, “Your order is delayed. We expect delivery in two days.” That’s technically accurate, but emotionally tone-deaf. The customer doesn’t care about the standard process, they care about the event.

Now, put a human into the situation. The agent listens, understands the stakes, and responds with empathy: “I can understand how important this is for you, and I’d feel the same if it were my big day.” Instead of stopping there, the agent leverages AI tools behind the scenes. They use AI-driven inventory search to instantly check stock across multiple locations, then AI-powered route optimization to book a same-day courier from the nearest store. The combination of human reasoning and emotional intelligence with AI speed and data access means the problem is not only solved, it’s solved creatively and with care.

Tools powered by natural language processing and historical data can triage queries, directing customers to the right agent more quickly and enabling more personalized support. In this model, AI handles productivity, while humans deliver empathy, together creating service experiences that are both swift and deeply meaningful. Striking the right balance between AI and humans will create a better relationship between the customer and the brand.

The rise of the CX/CS data analyst

AI is still an emerging technology, and generic, out-of-the-box models make it difficult for brands to truly stand out in customer service. To be effective, AI must be trained and tailored to each business and its customers, which requires a continuous stream of high-quality data.

The challenge is that many organizations lack the domain-specific expertise to connect their data to AI systems. For instance, countless customer queries happen over the phone, creating valuable but unstructured interaction data that must be captured and analyzed to unlock deeper insights.

For agents, this shift creates new opportunities. By becoming skilled in handling and interpreting customer data, they can future-proof their careers. Agents bring unique knowledge of customer interactions that can help refine AI systems, making them smarter and more responsive over time. With the right data inputs, AI can even predict customer behaviours, such as identifying potential repeat buyers, allowing service teams to personalise communications and build loyalty.

Agents who develop the ability to improve processes, ensure accurate data flow, and build effective data strategies will be indispensable in shaping the future of CX. CX will soon be as much about communication as it will be about the employee's ability to use technology and interpret data.

The future for customer service careers

Customer service roles are undergoing rapid transformation, accelerated by AI as brands harness CX as a true growth engine. While today’s service jobs may feel uncertain, the future still looks promising.

Roles will become richer and more rewarding, as agents see the direct impact of their work on both customer satisfaction and business success. Customer service is moving beyond simple problem-solving towards creating memorable experiences that build loyalty.

Agents who upskill to meet these new demands, and who learn to combine their human strengths with the power of AI, will be well-positioned for long, meaningful careers in customer experience.

