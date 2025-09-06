Lenovo's new 5K 40-inch curved monitor can push 140W power, enough for a MacBook Pro, but I'm more impressed by its 2.5G Ethernet port
Lenovo ThinkVision P40WD-40 is priced at $2,182
- Lenovo ThinkVision P40WD-40 is a 39.7 inch curved ultrawide monitor
- It delivers 5120x2160 resolution, 140W Thunderbolt 4 power, and 2.5G Ethernet
- The P40WD-40 supports adaptive refresh and power saving and will be priced from $2182
Lenovo has announced a number of new products including new ThinkPad laptops and Thinkbook concepts like VertiFlex, aka Project Pivo, which has a rotating screen.
The company also showed off the ThinkVision P40WD-40, a new curved ultrawide monitor aimed at creative and professional users.
With a 39.7-inch panel and 5120x2160 resolution, the display provides more room to work while adding features that place it somewhere between a monitor and a docking hub.
Not true 5K
Lenovo describes the screen as 5K, although its 21:9 aspect ratio means it is not a standard 5K panel.
The width offers extra space for viewing applications side by side, while the vertical resolution remains closer to a 4K display.
The business monitor covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and uses IPS Black technology to improve contrast and deliver darker tones.
The display carries a 2500R curve, intended to keep the edges of the panel within a user’s natural field of vision.
Lenovo says the design is suited to editing projects, comparing data across wide spreadsheets, or working in multitasking layouts.
It may also appeal to users who watch widescreen video content on their work displays.
The ThinkVision P40WD-40 supports Thunderbolt 4 with single-cable docking. I’d have liked it to offer Thunderbolt 5, but I guess you can’t have everything.
Power delivery reaches 140W under the PD3.1 standard, which is enough to run a laptop such as a MacBook Pro.
Additional ports include DisplayPort outputs for daisy chaining.
The monitor also integrates a 2.5G Ethernet port, which I really like. This is something that’s still uncommon on displays and could reduce reliance on separate docks.
Lenovo has built in power-saving measures that go beyond simple brightness adjustments.
The panel supports a refresh range from 24Hz to 120Hz, and a Lenovo-developed feature called DisplayPort Power Saving can adapt refresh rates dynamically without affecting image quality.
The company says the monitor uses up to 34% less energy than ENERGY STAR 8.0 standards.
ThinkVision P40WD-40 will be available starting October 2025, with an expected starting price of $2,182.
