High resolution Philips 27-inch 5K monitor launches with Thunderbolt 4 support

Aimed at creative users, the screen offers color calibration, and anti-reflective glass

Ergonomic stand allows full adjustments for height, tilt, swivel and pivot

Philips has released a new 27-inch 5K monitor aimed squarely at creative professionals.

The new Brilliance 27E3U7903 display provides an UltraClear 5120 x 2880 resolution and a pixel density of 218 pixels per inch.

It is certified for DisplayHDR 600 and supports a wide color gamut, covering 99.5 percent of AdobeRGB and 99 percent of DCI-P3. It also offers full sRGB support, promising color consistency across workflows.

Smart KVM

Philips has included Calman Ready certification, allowing the screen to be hardware-calibrated through automated workflows and making it easier for users to achieve reliable color output across editing, design, and production work.

Connectivity is based around two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which support high-speed data transfer, charging of up to 96W, and daisy chaining additional devices.

The panel is capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors, with the screen also featuring Smart KVM, so users can switch a single keyboard and mouse between two connected computers, including both Mac and Windows systems.

The front panel uses anti-reflection glass with a 7H hardness rating. Alongside this, Philips has added LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology, to reduce eye strain.

The stand, called SmartErgoBase, supports adjustments for height, tilt, swivel, and pivot.

The monitor integrates a 5MP camera with Windows Hello authentication.

There is an AI-based auto-framing function built in to keep the user centered during video calls.

Philips has also included MultiView, a feature that makes it possible to display two sources side by side on the screen.

“Our mission with the Brilliance 27E3U7903 is simple - to give creators the performance, precision, and workflow efficiency of a top-tier 5K monitor at an attractive price point,” said Ilkan Reyhanoglu, Product Manager EU.

The Brilliance 27E3U7903 will go on sale across Europe shortly with a retail price of £849/€1,090.

With its 5K resolution, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and calibration options, it could be a good alternative for users looking for a cheaper alternative to Apple’s pricier Studio Display.

